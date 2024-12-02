Updated college basketball rankings: Arizona State snubbed in both polls
Arizona State continues to be overlooked — and this time it's the men's basketball program.
Despite a 7-1 start to the season — including impressive wins over New Mexico and Saint Mary's last week — the Sun Devils were left out of the latest college basketball rankings released Monday.
Arizona State received 89 votes in the AP Top 25 Poll, good for No. 30 in the country. They received 39 votes in the Coaches Poll, which also puts them at No. 30.
ASU's football program, picked to finish last in the Big 12, ended up tied for first and will play for the Big 12 championship this weekend vs. Iowa State. It took the Sun Devils 13 weeks to crack the college football rankings.
If Bobby Hurley's team keeps winning, it should not take them that long to earn a spot in the Top 25. The Sun Devils only loss was on the road at No. 7 Gonzaga — and they had a chance to win that game.
In one of the best games on the college basketball schedule this week, Arizona State will travel to Atlanta to play No. 13 Florida (8-0) on Saturday. A win over the Gators would undoubtedly move ASU into the rankings.
Here's a look at the latest college basketball polls, released Dec. 2.
AP Top 25 Poll
1. Kansas (35)
2. Auburn (26)
3. Tennessee
4. Kentucky
5. Marquette
6. Iowa State
7. Gonzaga
8. Purdue
9. Duke
10. Alabama
11. Wisconsin
12. Oregon
13. Florida
14. Cincinnati
15. Baylor
16. Memphis
17. Houston
18. Pittsburgh
19. Illinois
20. North Carolina
21. Oklahoma
22. Texas A&M
23. Ole Miss
24. San Diego State
25. UConn
Also receiving votes: Michigan State108, Arkansas 104, Texas 97, Michigan 95, Arizona State 89, Indiana 72, Drake 58, Xavier 33, Utah State 28, Louisville 27, West Virginia 26, Clemson 25, BYU 24, Dayton 24, Texas Tech 22, Nebraska 22, Mississippi State 20, Ohio State 19, Maryland 13, UCLA 13, Creighton 12, Saint Mary's 11, Georgia 10, St. John's 7, Loyola Chicago 4, Florida State 3, DePaul 3, UC Irvine 2, Columbia 2.
Top 25 Coaches Poll
- Kansas (19)
- Auburn (12)
- Tennessee
- Marquette
- Iowa State
- Kentucky
- Purdue
- Gonzaga
- Duke
- Oregon
- Wisconsin
- Alabama
- Florida
- Cincinnati
- Memphis
- Baylor
- Illinois
- Houston
- Pittsburgh
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- North Carolina
- Michigan
- Texas A&M
- Michigan State
Others Receiving Votes: UConn 63; San Diego State 56; Texas 54; Mississippi State 39; Arizona State 39; Drake 34; Texas Tech 32; Arkansas 28; UCLA 17; Xavier 16; BYU 16; Ohio State 15; Utah State 13; Saint Mary's 12; Dayton 10; St. John's 8; Nebraska 8; Indiana 8; Creighton 8; West Virginia 5; Maryland 5; Clemson 5; Georgia 3; Arizona 2; UC Irvine 1; Nevada 1.