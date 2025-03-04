All Sun Devils

Where to watch Arizona State at Arizona basketball: Live stream, TV channel, predictions

The Sun Devils will try to avoid being swept by their in-state rival on Tuesday night

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils guard Adam Miller (44) is questionable for Tuesday night's game at Arizona with a hip pointer.
Arizona State Sun Devils guard Adam Miller (44) is questionable for Tuesday night's game at Arizona with a hip pointer. / Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Arizona State men's basketball team is running on fumes.

Down to six healthy rotation players — three of which are true freshmen — the Sun Devils have given up 91 and 99 points in their last two games.

In Saturday's 99-73 road loss to Utah, the Sun Devils led 43-41 at halftime, but completely ran out of gas in a second-half effort that saw them give up 58 points.

Arizona State (13-16, 4-14) now has to contend with an angry Arizona team that is coming off an 84-67 loss to Iowa State — its worst loss of the season from a point differential standpoint.

Arizona (19-10, 13-5) is tied for second place in the Big 12 with two games to play. The Wildcats need to beat Arizona State and Kansas to clinch a top-four seed in the Big 12 Tournament, which comes with a double bye into the quarterfinals.

Arizona State is in second-to-last place in the Big 12 and will likely be the No. 15 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. ASU five-star freshman Jayden Quaintance, one of the best defensive players in the country, is still out with a knee injury and not expected to play Tuesday night. Senior guard Adam Miller is dealing with a hip pointer and will be a game-time decision for ASU head coach Bobby Hurley.

Despite its record, Arizona State is ranked No. 65 in the NCAA NET Rankings because the Sun Devils have played the 9th-toughest schedule in the country. Arizona is ranked No. 10 in the NET and projected to be anywhere from a No. 4 to No. 6 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Arizona is favored by 17.5 points and ESPN's BPI gives the Wildcats a 90.6% chance of beating Arizona State.

Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 rivalry game at Arizona on Tuesday:

Arizona State at Arizona TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions

Who: Arizona State at Arizona in Big 12 men's basketball

When: 9 p.m. MST | Tuesday, March 4

Where: McKale Memorial Center | Tucson, Arizona

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.

ESPN BPI Prediction: Arizona State has a 9.4% chance to win

Our Prediction: Arizona 89, Arizona State 77

Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 390 (Arizona State broadcast) and channel 84 (Arizona broadcast)

Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (live audio stream)

