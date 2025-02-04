Where to watch Arizona State-Kansas State basketball: TV channel, live stream, predictions
Bobby Hurley is hoping to finally have his full roster available for Tuesday night's home game vs. Kansas State.
The Arizona State men's basketball team has been crippled by injuries since Big 12 play started. Joson Sanon, Jayden Quaintance, BJ Freeman and Adam Miller have all been dealing with injuries. And all should be in the lineup vs. Kansas State.
Arizona State (12-9, 3-7) enters the game ranked No. 57 in the NCAA NET Rankings with a 3-8 record in Quad 1 games. The NCAA Tournament Selection Committee uses the NET as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA tournament.
The selection committee places significant weight on Quad 1 victories. ASU will likely need at least three more Quad 1 wins to get an at-large bid to March Madness. In ESPN's latest Bracketology update, Joe Lunardi has the Sun Devils among his "first four out" of the 68-team field.
Arizona State is coming off a bizarre finish against rival Arizona where Freeman was ejected in the final 30 seconds for headbutting Arizona's Caleb Love. It led to Hurley pulling his players off the court and refusing to shake hands after the game.
Kansas State (10-11, 4-6) is ranked No. 82 in the NET and is coming off an impressive 80-61 road upset of Iowa State. The Wildcats have won three in a row to climb back into the NCAA tournament conversation.
Arizona State is favored by 2.5 points and ESPN's FPI prediction gives the Sun Devils a 64.6% chance to beat Kansas State.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 home game vs. Kansas State on Tuesday night:
Who: Kansas State at Arizona State in Big 12 men's basketball
When: 8 p.m. MST | Tuesday, February 4
Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona
TV Channel: ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona State has a 64.6% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona State 69, Kansas State 66
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 389 (Arizona State broadcast) and channel 388 (Kansas State broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (live audio stream)