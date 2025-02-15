Where to watch Arizona State-TCU basketball: Live stream, TV channel, predictions
Coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech, the Arizona State men's basketball team is hoping to get back in the win column on Saturday in the friendly confines of Desert Financial Arena.
Arizona State (12-12, 3-10) has lost four consecutive games and sits in second-to-last place in the Big 12. Ranked No. 63 in the NCAA NET Rankings, the Sun Devils have fallen out of the postseason picture and likely need to win the Big 12 tournament to get into the NCAA tournament.
The Sun Devils will be without 17-year-old freshman Jayden Quaintance vs. TCU. One of the best defensive players in college basketball, Quaintance will be sidelined "several" games after injuring his left ankle in Arizona State's loss to Oklahoma State last weekend. Quaintance, who is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, is averaging 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.
Junior Shawn Phillips Jr. stepped up in Quaintance's absence vs. Texas Tech, scoring 15 points and grabbing 6 rebounds in ASU's 11-106 overtime loss. But the Sun Devils could not contain Texas Tech forward JT Toppin, who exploded for 41 points and 15 rebounds.
TCU has three players averaging in double figures, led by senior guard Noah Reynolds at 12.5 points per game. The Horned Frogs (13-11, 6-7) are tied for seventh place in the Big 12 and ranked No. 79 in the NET
Arizona State is favored by 4.5 points and ESPN's FPI prediction gives the Sun Devils a 63.8% chance to beat TCU.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 home game vs. TCU on Saturday night:
TCU at Arizona State TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: TCU at Arizona State in Big 12 men's basketball
When: 6 p.m. MST/7 p.m. CT | Saturday, February 15
Where: Desert Financial Arena | Tempe, Arizona
TV Channel: ESPN+
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the ESPN app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona State has a 63.8% chance to win
Our Prediction: Arizona State 72, TCU 68
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 380 (Arizona State broadcast) and channel 392 (TCU broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (live audio stream)