Where to watch Arizona State-Texas Tech basketball: Live stream, TV channel, predictions
The Arizona State men's basketball team will have to find a way to beat Texas Tech without Jayden Quaintance.
One of the best defensive players in college basketball, Quaintance will be out "several" games after injuring his left ankle in Arizona State's loss to Oklahoma State on Sunday. The 17-year-old freshman, one of the best shot blockers in the country, is averaging 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.
Junior Shawn Phillips Jr. will have to step into Quaintance's role — something he's capable of doing. When Quaintance missed ASU's game at Colorado two weeks ago, Phillips racked up 13 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks in a 70-68 win.
Beating Texas Tech (18-5, 9-3) will be a much tougher task for Phillips and the Sun Devils. The Red Raiders are ranked No. 8 in the country in the NCAA NET Rankings, have won seven of their last eight games and are projected to be a No. 3 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Arizona State (12-11, 3-9) enters the game ranked No. 65 in the NET and in second-to-last place in the Big 12. The Sun Devils have lost three straight games, and four of their last five.
Texas Tech is favored by 15.5 points and ESPN's FPI prediction gives the Red Raiders an 88.7% chance to beat Arizona State.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 road game at Texas Tech on Wednesday night:
Arizona State at Texas Tech TV Channel, Live Stream, Predictions
Who: Arizona State at Texas Tech in Big 12 men's basketball
When: 7 p.m. MST/8 p.m. CT | Wednesday, February 12
Where: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, Texas
TV Channel: CBSSN
Live Stream: Stream the game live online on the CBS Sports app, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV.
ESPN FPI Prediction: Arizona State has an 11.3% chance to win
Our Prediction: Texas Tech 69, Arizona State 58
Radio Station: Listen on SiriusXM channel 381 (Arizona State broadcast) and channel 198 (Texas Tech broadcast)
Live Audio Stream: Listen online on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (live audio stream)