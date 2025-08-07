Analyst Names ASU Star as Draft Prospect Under Pressure
Jordyn Tyson has been an integral piece of the Arizona State football program, making a jump from a three-win team in the 2023 season to 11 wins a year ago.
The wide receiver sat out the 2023 season before becoming one of the best wide receivers in the nation during the CFP run - now he is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in next April's NFL draft.
ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller is waiting for the Texas native to prove more, as he believes that Tyson is one of the top 2026 draft prospects that is under the most pressure during the 2025 season - more rationale below:
"As scouts prepare for the upcoming season, no player has emerged as the consensus top receiver in the 2026 class. And while we wait for sophomores Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) and Ryan Williams (Alabama) to be eligible in 2027, Tyson has a legitimate claim to the WR1 spot in April if he can clean up one obvious weakness -- drops."
"Tyson was credited with eight drops last season on 114 targets -- a drop rate of 7.0%."
"But he has talent. He's 6-foot-1, 195 pounds and has sprinter speed to get open down the field. He caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards with 10 touchdowns and closed out the regular season with back-to-back-to-back performances of more than 125 yards."
"Tyson, who broke his collarbone against Arizona and missed both the Big 12 championship game and college football playoffs, will be back with star quarterback Sam Leavitt this season. And if he can better secure the football, he has WR1 potential."
While Tyson has become one of the most well-rounded receivers in all of college football, he does have a well-documented issue with uncontested drops.
Fortunately, this is something that can easily be worked on - Tyson's versatility, willingness to block, route running prowess, and other factors are more than enough to offset potential concerns at the next level.
The first opportunity to see Tyson in action this season is on August 30 against Northern Arizona.
