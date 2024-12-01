All Sun Devils

Arizona State clinches berth in Big 12 football championship game

Thanks to Cincinnati's loss, the Sun Devils are officially in

Ben Sherman

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) holds the Territorial Cup alongside Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham at the end of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) holds the Territorial Cup alongside Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham at the end of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
The improbable has officially happened: the Arizona State Sun Devils have clinched a berth in the 2024 Big 12 football championship game.

Picked to finish last in the Big 12, the Sun Devils (10-2, 7-2) stunned the oddsmakers and experts by reeling off five consecutive wins and entering the final week of the season in a four-way tie for first place.

Cincinnati's 20-13 loss to TCU on Saturday night officially clinched the title game berth for Arizona State. They will play BYU, Iowa State or Colorado in the title game. Colorado (9-3, 7-2) won on Friday night, and Iowa State and BYU are both playing Saturday night.

Here are the current scenarios for ASU's opponent next weekend:

  • If Iowa State loses and BYU wins, ASU will play BYU
  • If Iowa State wins and BYU loses, ASU will play Colorado
  • If both Iowa State and BYU win, ASU will play Iowa State

The Big 12 confirmed Arizona State's berth in the title game in a social media post.

The Sun Devils put together their most complete performance of the season in Saturday's 49-7 romp over rival Arizona. ASU rolled up a staggering 643 yards of offense to just 210 for Arizona. Cam Skattebo rushed for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns and Sam Leavitt passed for 291 yards and 3 TDS — and they both barely played three quarters.

Arizona State's star wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson, caught 8 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, but he left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. After going into the locker room, Tyson returned to the sideline with his left arm in a sling. His injury is reportedly a broken collarbone, which would sideline him for the rest of the season.

The Big 12 football championship game is Saturday, Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT. The winner will earn an automatic berth in the 12-team College Football Playoff, which comes with a $4 million check, plus $3 million to cover expenses.

Ben Sherman
