Arizona State clinches berth in Big 12 football championship game
The improbable has officially happened: the Arizona State Sun Devils have clinched a berth in the 2024 Big 12 football championship game.
Picked to finish last in the Big 12, the Sun Devils (10-2, 7-2) stunned the oddsmakers and experts by reeling off five consecutive wins and entering the final week of the season in a four-way tie for first place.
Cincinnati's 20-13 loss to TCU on Saturday night officially clinched the title game berth for Arizona State. They will play BYU, Iowa State or Colorado in the title game. Colorado (9-3, 7-2) won on Friday night, and Iowa State and BYU are both playing Saturday night.
Here are the current scenarios for ASU's opponent next weekend:
- If Iowa State loses and BYU wins, ASU will play BYU
- If Iowa State wins and BYU loses, ASU will play Colorado
- If both Iowa State and BYU win, ASU will play Iowa State
The Big 12 confirmed Arizona State's berth in the title game in a social media post.
The Sun Devils put together their most complete performance of the season in Saturday's 49-7 romp over rival Arizona. ASU rolled up a staggering 643 yards of offense to just 210 for Arizona. Cam Skattebo rushed for 177 yards and 3 touchdowns and Sam Leavitt passed for 291 yards and 3 TDS — and they both barely played three quarters.
Arizona State's star wide receiver, Jordyn Tyson, caught 8 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown, but he left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. After going into the locker room, Tyson returned to the sideline with his left arm in a sling. His injury is reportedly a broken collarbone, which would sideline him for the rest of the season.
The Big 12 football championship game is Saturday, Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT. The winner will earn an automatic berth in the 12-team College Football Playoff, which comes with a $4 million check, plus $3 million to cover expenses.