Arizona State will open 2025 Big 12 football schedule at Baylor
Arizona State football fans are already making Texas travel plans for the last official weekend of summer.
According to Brett McMurphy, Arizona State will open its Big 12 schedule at Baylor on Saturday, Sept. 20. The Sun Devils did not play Baylor in 2024 and they have only met once before — a 34-13 Arizona State win in 1990.
The complete 2025 Big 12 football schedule will officially be released on Tuesday at 9 a.m. MST, but a handful of matchups have already been confirmed.
Arizona State will reportedly play at Iowa State on Nov. 1 in a rematch of the 2024 Big 12 championship game. The Sun Devils hammered the Cyclones 45-19 on Dec. 7 to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Baylor Returns Two Stars
Baylor is coming off an 8-5 season that ended with a 44-31 loss to LSU in the Texas Bowl. The Bears went 6-3 in the Big 12, finishing in a three-way tie for second place. After a three-game losing streak to start Big 12 play, Baylor won six in a row behind the play of QB Sawyer Robertson and RB Bryson Washington.
Both Robertson and Washington will be back in 2025 — and they're two of of the most underrated players in the Big 12.
Robertson, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound redshirt junior, passed for 3,071 yards, 28 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He also rushed 63 times for 240 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Washington, a 6-foot, 203-pound redshirt freshman, rushed for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns on 175 carries (5.9 yards per carry). He also caught 22 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown.
Arizona State's Preseason Schedule
The Sun Devils will open the 2025 season at home vs. Northern Arizona on Aug. 30, before hitting the road to face Mississippi State on Sept. 6.
ASU will then host Texas State on Sept. 13 before opening Big 12 play at Baylor on Sept. 20.
Arizona State's nine Big 12 games in 2025 are against Arizona, Houston, TCU, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Colorado, Iowa State, Utah and Baylor.
They will not play BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UCF or Cincinnati in 2025.
Stay tuned for the full Big 12 schedule release on Tuesday morning.