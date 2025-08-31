Social Media Reactions to ASU's First Game
The wait is finally over, after months and months of speculating, the Arizona State Sun Devils have started playing football. Their first game is against hosting fellow Arizona college, the NAU Lumberjacks. So with ASU’s first game underway, what did the Sun Devils think of the kickoff game?
Student Section
Before the game even started, the excitement was already there for the Sun Devils. This was due to the crowd, especially the student section being super packed.
Seeing waves of ASU Colors, especially gold was super exciting to see. While the pre game activities were going, the crowd was getting hyped up for the game. The excitement for the Sun Devils first game was felt in the air.
Injury
The excitment stopped for a moment as ASU Left tackle, Josh Atkins got injured. This was a blow to ASU, as the offensive line, especially tackle is a super important position.
It was a scary sight early to see one of ASU's important players go down with an injury.
First Touchdown
The first touchdown of the season came pretty quickly as the Sun Devils scored on their first dirve. The score came from Running back Raleek Brown. The Sun Devils were able to drive down the field at a very efficient level.
ASU Quarterback, Sam Leavitt made some very nice throws, with some coming on the run. Kyson Brown made some great catches and runs on the drive, but it was Raleek Brown who finised the drive off.
Twitter user Luke Lendler said it perfectly - ASU started the season in incredible fashion.
Brown did in fact put defenders in the spin cycle. The opening drive touchdown helped relieve some of the leavity of the Atkins injury.
Arizona State Secures Touchdown off Surprise Play
It looked like ASU was going to punt on their second drive. However, ASU called a Fake Punt. Kyson Brown took the direct snap and carried the ball for a huge gain. It was an amazing call by the coaching staff. It was an aggressive move that paid off that showed ASU was not only here to win, but to dominate.
The excitement continued for the Sun Devils as on the very next play, Sam Leavitt threw a touchdown to wideout Jordyn Tyson. The Tyson-Leavitt connection has been hyped up by a lot of fans, and for a good reason. The two have chemistry, so it was amazing to see it on display early.
Early domination
There is no two ways to put it, the Sun Devils dominated the first quarter. Not only were they up 14-0, but the Sun Devils looked better in every facet of the game. They had several great physical plays, whether it be runs or tackles.
ASU’s defense also stopped the NAU offense on fourth and goal. From the first quarter, the Sun Devils looked ready to not only play football, but to win.
NAU’s First Points
It took NAU till the second quarter to get their first score, which was a field goal. The Lumberjacks tried to run the ball on the third down, but did not have any success. The ASU run defense looked elite early on.
