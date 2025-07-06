Atkins the Anchor: ASU's most Underrated Player
While writing about the Arizona State Sun Devils Football team, there is one player who felt like they were slipping through the radar. That player is left tackle Josh Atkins. It feels like in the Sun Devil and college football community as a whole, Atkins does not get talked about as much as he should. He is not a perfect player, but his efforts should not go unnoticed.
Before discussing Atkins's play as a Sun Devil, here is some background on him. Atkins was raised in Arlington, Texas, and attended Mansfield Timberview High School. Coming out of High School, he was a three-star recruit.
Watching Atkins's High School Highlights was very entertaining as he bulldozed opposing linemen. Atkins committed to Houston; however, he never started any games for them. He then transferred to Hawaii. For the Rainbow Warriors, Atkins played his sophomore year in the green and white.
Atkins went from the tropics to the desert, as the 2024 season was the first in a Sun Devil Jersey. Unlike other positions, such as Quarterback, Wide Receiver, or Cornerback, it is challenging to find statistics for offensive linemen.
However, watching Atkins, he had an adequate year. As a left tackle, he protected quarterback Sam Leavitt's blindside. Atkins has an exemplary combination of strength, speed, and playing IQ.
That last trait gets considerably underappreciated. In many games, Atkins quickly diagnoses what moves opposing defenders are going to use. There are many instances where Atkins can move to the correct area of the field to block an incoming blitz or rusher.
This trait showed up in one of Atkins's best games, which was against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 Championship. On the first play of the game, Former Texas Longhorn Alfred Collins shoots into the backfield, hoping to tackle ASU Back Cam Skattebo for a loss.
However, Atkins quickly comes in from the left side to block Collins. Skattebo was able to get a significant gain on the play. Collins was drafted in the second round by the San Francisco 49ers. The fact that Atkins was able to make a great play against a player drafted high in the NFL is impressive.
This play showcased the three key traits that Atkins possesses. He had the IQ to know where to meet Collins, the speed to get there, and the strength to block him.
Atkins showed this combination of talent a lot in his time in the desert. Atkins is entering the last year of his college career, so it will be fascinating to see how he wraps it up.