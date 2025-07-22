Former Arizona State RB Projected to be NFL Starter
The Arizona State Sun Devils are well represented in the NFL at the moment - the increase in quality pro talent that comes out of Tempe only seems to be growing as time passes.
The most recent example is that of Cam Skattebo, who carried a 21 touchdown season on the ground into being selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants.
Skattebo's impact in Tempe superseded what were video-game numbers - he was a true leader by example, a true competitor on an every rep basis, and was one of the first tangible examples of Kenny Dillingham's newfound culture.
The hope within the Giants organization is that the former Heisman Trophy candidate can step in and contribute right away alongside Tyrone Tracy Jr. - ESPN staffers believe that Skattebo is a starting player as a rookie as well.
Skattebo's running backs coach in Shaun Aguano was asked about what the former brought to the table during his time at ASU - the answer was incredibly telling.
"Whoever's fitting Cam (Skattebo) from a defensive structure, we take the Cam over anybody else. So if that's a safety fit or a corner fit or a backer fit, we know he's the better player. "We knew that if we played physical football - and coach Dillingham does an incredible job with our kids. Our game is a physicality. We run the football and try to impose our will. "When the game is in jeopardy or we need something, he's the guy (Skattebo) that will get it."
Skattebo not only brings talent, a conspicuous personality that can be infectious in any locker room, and a cost-controlled option that allows the Giants to focus money spending on other vital positions.
As far as the 2025 Sun Devils are concerned, the team will be tasked with finding ways to replicate the magic that was captured a season ago - this time without Skattebo.
