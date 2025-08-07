Sam Leavitt Named to Preseason Watch List
The Arizona State Sun Devils received some more substantial preseason news on Thursday while the team is up at Camp Tontozona for the week.
Starting quarterback Sam Leavitt was included in the Davey O'Brien Award watch list ahead of the Sun Devils' opening game of the season on August 30 - Leavitt was one of 36 players selected as a potential winner of the most notable non-Heisman Trophy award in college football.
A background on the O'Brien Award:
"Originally, the Davey O’Brien Memorial Trophy was presented annually to the most outstanding player in the Southwestern states of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Four years later, the award was expanded nationally in scope and limited to quarterback, the primary position of our namesake. The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award."
"The Davey O’Brien Quarterback Award honors candidates who exemplify Davey O’Brien’s enduring character while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship, and leadership in both academics and athletics."
Leavitt was joined by Brendan Sorsby, Sawyer Robertson, Behren Morton, Avery Johnson, Josh Hoover, Devon Dampier, and Rocco Becht as representatives of the Big 12 conference.
The West Linn, Oregon product has rapidly risen from unproven entity to very likely the best quarterback in the conference over the last 12 months - having become a marked victory of head coach Kenny Dillingham's tenure in Tempe.
Not only is Leavitt viewed as one of the best players in the nation with significant room to grow even more - he is also viewed as a quarterback that will eventually start on Sundays, including according to Dillingham.
"Sam's going to play on Sundays. There is zero doubt in my mind. Sam's an NFL player...He's going to be the face of Sun Devil football. Everyone wants to talk about me. I suck if I don't have a quarterback."
Leavitt has the receiving weapons, offensive line support, and open offensive system to take incredible steps forward towards being the best quarterback in the nation and a high pick come next April's NFL draft.
Read more on the case for Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
