Cam Skattebo 'disrespect' continues with Heisman selection snub
Arizona State Football senior running back Cam Skattebo noted the "disrespect" he's experienced throughout his career after No. 10 ASU's Big 12 Championship victory over No. 18 Iowa State.
The Heisman Trophy voters just added another chip on his shoulder. Skattebo was not selected as one of the award's four finalists on Monday.
The Heisman Trophy finalists were announced on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown. Oregon senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Boise State junior running back Ashton Jeanty, Colorado junior corner back and wide receiver Travis Hunter, and Miami senior quarterback Cam Ward were selected to go to New York Saturday for the Heisman ceremony where the winner will be announced.
The selection is shocking, considering all Skattebo and his Sun Devils were able to achieve this year.
The senior was ASU's frontman, guiding the Sun Devils to a top 10 finish before the playoffs kickoff and claiming the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff after claiming a Big 12 title in a conference they were predicted to finish last in.
There were a number of standouts for ASU this season, but none contributed like Skattebo.
His 1,568 rushing yards yards from 263 carries (six yards per carry) are the fifth most in the country. His 19 rushing touchdowns tied for the eighth most in the nation. The senior added an additional 506 yards and three touchdowns with his 37 receptions. He is Arizona State's second-leading receiver.
What can't be seen by his numbers is the work he put in to acquire them.
Skattebo is a tough man to bring down. The Sun Devil made his way to impressive numbers, pinballing his way through defenses. He showed off his incredible balance and toughness twice in Arizona State's conference championship victory, busting out multiple big runs where he refused to go down. He finished the game with 170 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries (10.6 yards per carry) and dashed into the end zone worry free for 33-yard score after catching a swing pass. It was his sixth 150-plus-yard game of the season.
Skattebo won't be in New York this weekend, and it's not something he will forget preparing for Arizona State's quarterfinal matchup in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Jan. 1. With the Heisman behind him now, he and the Sun Devils have their eyes on bigger hardware.
Here's a look at the four 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists:
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon, Quarterback: The man under center for the No. 1 team in the country, Gabriel has made the most of his year at his third and final college football stop. A Oklahoma and UCF transfer, Gabriel's lone season with Oregon has been well worth the transfer. His 297-406 completed passes (73.2%) is second in the nation behind Colorado's Sheduer Sanders. Those 297 passes resulted in 3,774 passing yards and 28 touchdowns (both eighth in the country) with only 6 interceptions. He added seven more touchdowns on the ground. It can be argued that the Ducks boast one of the best rosters in college football with a lot of weapons to help make Gabriel look good. But he still has to deliver the ball on target, and by no means is it easy to complete an undefeated regular season, win a B1G conference that has four teams in the top 10 of the national rankings and hold the No. 1 seed in the first 12-man college football playoff.
Travis Hunter, Colorado, Corner Back/Wide Receiver: The narrative of Hunter getting recognition for this award because he plays a lot of snaps is a false one, and he has had the year to prove it. The two-way superstar transferred to Colorado from Division I-AA HBCU Jackson State in 2023 and made the transition look easy. He's gotten it done on both sides of the ball, snatching down 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, and grabbed four interceptions when he flipped positions. He's second in the country in receiving touchdowns, fifth in receptions and sixth in receiving yards. He also has a rushing touchdown and forced fumble on the year for a 9-3 Colorado team that just missed the Big 12 championship. No wonder he's the favorite to win the Heisman.
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State, Running Back: Jeanty became one of the most viral sensations of the college football season with his menacing stance that many compared to notorious horror film villain Michael Myers. The only thing scarier than the nation's leading rusher before the snap is when he has the ball in his hand. Jeanty's 2,497 yards rushing and 29 rushing touchdowns is the best in the country by a landslide, running for more than 800 yards than the next highest rusher. Jeanty as rushed for more than 200 yards in six games this year, highlighted by a season-best 267-yard, six-touchdown performance against Georgia Southern to kickoff the 2024 season. He and the Broncos claimed the third seed in the College Football playoffs with a 21-7 win over UNLV in the Mountain West Championship Saturday. Jeanty rushed for 209 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
Cam Ward, Miami, Quarterback: Ward is the only finalist not playing in the College Football Playoff, and you can't blame him for Miami not being there. His 36 passing touchdowns led the nation and 4,123 passing yards were a close second to Syracuse's Kyle McCord's 4,326 yard. Ward and the Hurricanes missed out on the CFBP due to an end of season upset by Syracuse. Ward will be playing in his final game against Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Dec. 28 before becoming one of the first QBs taken off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.