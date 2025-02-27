Cam Skattebo drops to Indianapolis Colts in updated NFL mock draft
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine has arrived, and Cam Skattebo will have a chance to significantly improve his draft stock over the next four days.
Arizona State's All-American running back was one of 329 players invited to the combine, which takes place Thursday through Sunday in Indianapolis. The players will work out in front of NFL general managers, coaches and front-office personnel, as well as participate in one-on-one interviews.
There were 31 running backs invited to the combine, and they will take the field on Saturday at 11 a.m. MST to be tested in the 40-yard dash, the three-cone drill, the bench press, the 20-yard shuttle, the vertical jump and the broad jump.
To give you a range of the 40-yard dash times for running backs, Isaac Guerendo ran the fastest 40 time last year at 4.33. Bucky Irving was on the slower end at 4.56. Both went on to have productive rookie seasons in the NFL.
Skattebo, who has been projected to be picked as high as the third round and as low as the seventh in the 2025 NFL Draft, has been preparing for the combine since Arizona State's season ended on Jan. 1.
Skattebo is ranked as the eighth-best running back in the draft in Mel Kiper's Big Board rankings. Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is expected to be the first running back drafted early in the first round. Jeanty is not going to participate in any of the on-field drills at the combine, so fans won't get to see how his speed measures up vs. Skattebo.
In the latest three-round mock draft from A to Z Sports, college football editor Travis May has Skattebo being picked in the third (No. 89 overall) by the Houston Texans.
That's much higher than the updated mock draft from Pro Football Network. They have Skattebo being picked in the fifth round (No. 152 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts.
We'll see what the experts say after Skattebo's performance at the combine on Saturday. The NFL Draft is April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.