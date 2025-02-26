When will Cam Skattebo compete at 2025 NFL Draft Scouting Combine?
Almost two months removed from his legendary performance in the Peach Bowl, the remarkable rise of Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo continues to captivate the sports world.
From receiving one scholarship offer out of high school, to earning All-American honors while helping transform Arizona State into a top-10 college football program, to the possibility of being one of the first 100 players picked in the 2025 NFL Draft — Skattebo's story is the stuff of dreams.
This weekend Skattebo will take another step toward his goal of becoming an NFL running back by competing at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
What is the Scouting Combine?
The NFL invited 329 players to the combine, which takes place Thursday through Sunday. The players will work out in front of NFL general managers, coaches and front-office personnel, as well as participate in one-on-one interviews.
The on-field portion of the combine includes six events: the 40-yard dash, the three-cone drill, the bench press, the 20-yard shuttle, the vertical jump and the broad jump. The players are also weighed and measured, including body fat percentage, hand size and wingspan.
The "classroom" portion of the combine includes a cognitive test that is designed to assess a player's mental acuity, decision-making speed and problem-solving abilities. Teams follow up on this test with more in-depth questions in their one-on-one interviews.
When will Skattebo compete?
The on-field portion of the combine starts on Thursday at 1 p.m. MST and will be televised on the NFL Network. Linebackers and defensive linemen will compete on Thursday.
Skattebo will compete on Saturday when the quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs take the field at 11 a.m. MST. Here's the full schedule:
Thursday: Defensive linemen and linebackers starting at 1 p.m. MST
Friday: Defensive backs and tight ends starting at 1 p.m. MST
Saturday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs starting at 11 a.m. MST
Sunday: Offensive linemen starting at 11 a.m. MST
Who was invited?
Skattebo, who has been projected to be drafted as high as the third round in April's NFL Draft, was one of 31 running backs invited to the combine. Here is the full list of backs who were invited:
- LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
- Ulysses Bentley IV, Mississippi
- Jaydon Blue, Texas
- Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
- Donovan Edwards, Michigan
- Trevor Etienne, Georgia
- DJ Giddens, Kansas State
- Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
- Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
- RJ Harvey, UCF
- TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
- Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
- Ja'Quinden Jackson, Arkansas
- Jordan James, Oregon
- Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
- Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
- Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida
- Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
- Corey Kiner, Cincinnati
- Phil Mafah, Clemson
- Woody Marks, USC
- Damien Martinez, Miami
- Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
- Kalel Mullings, Michigan
- Devin Neal, Kansas
- Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
- Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
- Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
- Brashard Smith, SMU
- Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
- Marcus Yarns, Delaware
Skattebo put together one of the most complete seasons by a running back in college football history this past season, racking up 1,711 yards rushing (5.8 yards per carry), 605 yards receiving (13.4 yards per catch) and 25 total touchdowns in 13 games. He also played special teams.