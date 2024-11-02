Cam Skattebo has huge first half vs. Oklahoma State
Mike Gundy was wary of Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo heading into Saturday's Big 12 football game in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
“He’s their energy, right? Guy plays hard. He breaks tackles. He gets up, tells you to bring it on. He likes it. They feed off of him," Gundy said earlier this week. "He’s the guy that, in my opinion, I’m an outsider, they feed off of his energy. He very well could be the best back we’ve played. He’s a good back. ... So if you want to slow them down, in my opinion, you better tackle him.”
Skattebo was all of that and more in the first half of the Arizona State-Oklahoma State game. He helped stake the Sun Devils to a 21-14 halftime lead with 141 yards from scrimmage: 80 rushing yards and 61 receiving yards.
Skattebo scored on a 50-yard TD reception and a one-yard touchdown run. He had several punishing runs, including a 29-yard run in the first quarter where he broke several tackles.
Here's a look at Skattebo's touchdown reception, which came on a 4th-and-1 play:
And here's Skattebo's 1-yard touchdown run, where he goes airborne and runs over several Oklahoma State defenders:
The game has been in a weather delay for over an hour, with both teams remaining in the locker room after halftime. Stay tuned to our ASU-OSU live updates post for updates on the weather and when the game will resume.