Fight nearly breaks out after Arizona State player tries to plant 'flag' at midfield
Beating your rival is one of the best experiences college football has to offer, but sometimes, things get taken a little too far.
No. 16 Arizona State (10-2, 7-2) was out for revenge after falling to in-state rival Arizona (4-8, 2-7) in 2023. The Sun Devils made a statement with a 49-7 payback victory on Saturday; however, the scoreboard wasn’t enough for one ASU player.
Junior defensive lineman Jacob Rich Kongaika took to the middle of the field with the Sun Devils’ signature pitchfork and planted it in the center of the Wildcats’ “A” at the end of the game, leading to a brief skirmish.
To add insult to injury, Kongaika is an Arizona transfer. He played in 13 games for the Wildcats in 2023.
The altercation was one of three fights to break out Saturday following rivalry upsets, and all for the same reason.
The most notorious of flag plants came after Michigan's 13-10 Big Ten upset of rival Ohio State. The Wolverines (7-5, 5-4) are riding high after beating the Buckeyes and landing a commitment flip from Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 high school senior in the country.
But Michigan's players took it too far in their postgame celebration, planting UM's flag in the middle of the field, leading to absolute mayhem. The ensuing fight was so out of control that players on the Michigan football team were even pepper sprayed.
The ACC had a fight of its own between rivals North Carolina (6-6, 3-5) and North Carolina State (6-6, 3-5). After the Wolfpack's 35-30 win, they defiled the Tar Heels logo, which was met with predictable results.
College football rivalries are much bigger than just the game and bring the true competitor out of any player. But win or lose, these athletes take pride in their schools and it's clear they will protect their legacy before they let anyone sully their name.