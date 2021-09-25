Game-day Links: Sun Devils Host Buffaloes in Pac-12 Opener

Everything you need to prepare yourself for game day is here.

Arizona State looks to improve to 3-1 on the year, and most importantly, 1-0 in conference play.

Big games await the Sun Devils on their schedule, with matchups against UCLA and USC quickly approaching.

However, there's no bigger game than the next one on the schedule, which just happens to be a visiting Colorado Buffaloes team coming off of 30-0 loss to Minnesota (which lost to Bowling Green Saturday).

Can Arizona State tighten up their knack for penalties? Will the Sun Devils be able to stop turning over the ball? Is a statement win needed for head coach Herm Edwards this early in the season?

Welcome to game-day links, where you can find everything you need on Arizona State's match-up with Colorado prior to kickoff.

