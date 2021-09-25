Game-day Links: Sun Devils Host Buffaloes in Pac-12 Opener

Arizona State looks to improve to 3-1 on the year, and most importantly, 1-0 in conference play.
Big games await the Sun Devils on their schedule, with matchups against UCLA and USC quickly approaching.
However, there's no bigger game than the next one on the schedule, which just happens to be a visiting Colorado Buffaloes team coming off of 30-0 loss to Minnesota (which lost to Bowling Green Saturday).
Can Arizona State tighten up their knack for penalties? Will the Sun Devils be able to stop turning over the ball? Is a statement win needed for head coach Herm Edwards this early in the season?
Welcome to game-day links, where you can find everything you need on Arizona State's match-up with Colorado prior to kickoff.
Notable Injuries
Defensive end Travez Moore out for season
Betting
ASU host Buffs as 14-point favorites
How to bet: Colorado at Arizona State
Aesthitics
Arizona State's Uniforms for Week 4
Frank Kush Field looks awesome for Colorado game
How to Watch/Listen
Arizona State vs Colorado: How to watch
Colorado vs Arizona State
Three keys to victory for Arizona State
Four story lines to watch vs Colorado
ESPN FPI Predicts Colorado-Arizona State
Arizona State: 10 fun facts ahead of Colorado
Opponent preview: Colorado Buffaloes
Other News
Sun Devils Lose Another Commit in 2022 Class
Former Sun Devils DL Lawrence Guy Speaks About Being Vegan
New Pac-12 Bowl Projections Released
Pac-12 South Still in Reach for ASU