How to listen to Peach Bowl: Arizona State vs. Texas live CFP audio stream, radio stations
The Arizona State Sun Devils are one victory away from an improbable berth in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
Standing in their way is arguably the best team in college football: the Texas Longhorns.
"We haven't played against a defense like this," Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo said on Monday. "They're good from top to bottom. This is the best defense in college football right now, but to know what our guys are going to do against them in the matchups, we've got to be patient, we've got to find our spots. You've got to be disciplined because you can't go off script with this group. They'll create negative plays."
Texas (12-2) enters its New Year's Day Peach Bowl matchup with Arizona State (11-2) as 12.5-point favorites.
The winner will advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals to face the winner of Oregon vs. Ohio State.
Arizona State is the odd team out in the 12-team CFP field. The Sun Devils were picked to finish last in the Big 12 and expected to win fewer than 5 games. A win over Texas would be another stunning development for coach Kenny Dillingham and his team.
Here are details on how to listen to Arizona State's matchup with Texas on New Year's Day
Arizona State vs. Texas radio stations, audio streams
Who: No. 4 Arizona State vs. No. 5 Texas in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal
Spread: Arizona State +12.5 (-112)
Kickoff Time: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. MST/1 p.m. ET
Our Prediction: Arizona State 24, Texas 21
Radio Stations: SiriusXM channel 84 (Arizona State broadcast), 82 (Texas broadcast); ESPN Radio online and available in local markets
TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Wednesday's matchup