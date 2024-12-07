How to watch Arizona State football vs. Iowa State: TV channel, live stream, betting odds for Big 12 championship
The Arizona State football team is one victory away from an improbable berth in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Picked to finish last in the Big 12, Kenny Dillingham's Sun Devils have put together a magical season, winning 10 games and finishing in a four-way tie for first place in the conference.
Through a series of tiebreakers, Arizona State (10-2) will face Iowa State (10-2) on Saturday morning in the Big 12 football championship. The game is being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas — the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
"I think we have over 20,000 alumni in Texas and [we're] trying to get them out to the [Big 12 championship] game," Dillingham said earlier this week. "Football is a great connector and when you can connect people through sport it's special because of the emotions that sports create. I do think what we can provide with football, what our program can provide is the connecting of people in ways that academics cannot."
If Arizona State beats Iowa State, they will earn an automatic berth in the CFP, but will likely be the fifth-highest ranked conference champion. No. 10 Boise State's 21-7 win over No. 20 UNLV on Friday night all but guaranteed the Broncos a first-round bye in the CFP.
The most likely scenario for Arizona State is the No. 12 seed, which would mean a first-round CFP game vs. the No. 5 seed — likely Notre Dame. That game could be played as the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — 30 minutes from Arizona State's campus.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow Arizona State's Big 12 football matchup vs. Iowa State on Saturday:
Arizona State vs. Iowa State TV Channel, Live Stream, Odds
Who: Arizona State vs. Iowa State in the 2024 Big 12 football championship
When: 10 a.m. MST | Saturday, December 7
Where: AT&T Stadium | Arington, Texas
Live Stream: Stream Arizona State-Iowa State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ABC
Betting Odds: Arizona State is favored by 2.5 points. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Arizona State 31, Iowa State 30
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup