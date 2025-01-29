NFL mock draft: Cleveland Browns targeting Cam Skattebo?
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo is skipping the 2025 Senior Bowl to prepare for the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine.
Time well tell if that was a good decision for Skattebo. If he performs well at the combine, he could move up NFL draft boards. If he doesn't, some team will get a steal.
Skattebo transformed his body last offseason with the goal of becoming an NFL player. And it paid off. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound All-American put together one of the most complete seasons by a running back in college football history in 2024, racking up 1,711 yards rushing (5.8 yards per carry), 605 yards receiving (13.4 yards per catch) and 25 total touchdowns while leading Arizona State to an 11-3 record and a Big 12 championship.
Skattebo's Running Back Ranking
Skattebo has been projected as high as a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and as low as an undrafted free agent.
ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. recently ranked Skattebo as the eighth-best running back on his NFL draft board, behind multiple players Skattebo outplayed in 2024.
Here are Kiper's top-10 running back rankings: 1. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State; 2. Omarion Hampton, North Carolina; 3. LeQuint Allen, Syracuse; 4. Dylan Sampson, Tennessee; 5. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State; 6. Kaleb Johnson, Iowa; 7. RJ Harvey, UCF; 8. Cam Skattebo, Arizona State; 9. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State; 10. Devin Neal, Kansas.
Skattebo's Latest NFL Draft Prediction
In Pro Football Network's latest seven-round mock draft, they have the Cleveland Browns drafting Skattebo in the third round with pick No. 94.
The Browns are desperate for a featured back after they averaged just 94.6 rushing yards per game last season, which was 29th in the NFL.
Nick Chubb will be a free agent in March and he's coming off a broken foot. Skattebo would be a perfect addition for Cleveland.
Here's what Pro Football Network wrote about Skattebo:
"The burly back has a knack for stringing together broken tackles and fighting for every single available yard. ... Skattebo is explosive in a phone booth and possesses impressive duo eyes. Additionally, he possesses three-down traits because of his impressive pass-catching prowess and endless physicality as a pass protector.
"Skattebo won’t knock your socks off with home-run speed, but he sets defenders up well in the open field to make them miss. However, his undying desire to remain upright is reminiscent of James Connor and David Montgomery."