Cam Skattebo decides to skip Senior Bowl to focus on NFL draft
Cam Skattebo is doing everything he can to move up NFL draft boards — including skipping out on an all-star game.
Selected as one of the running backs for the National Team in the 2025 Senior Bowl, Skattebo has reportedly decided to skip the game in order to continue to prepare for the NFL Scouting Combine. The combine is in Indianapolis from Feb. 27 through March 2.
Skattebo was the only Arizona State player selected to the Senior Bowl, which will be played Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.
Dozens of NFL coaches and GMs will be in attendance on Saturday, but Skattebo is going to wait another month before showing off his skills in front of his potential future employers.
Skattebo put together one of the most complete seasons by a running back in college football history in 2024, racking up 1,711 yards rushing (5.8 yards per carry), 605 yards receiving (13.4 yards per catch) and 25 total touchdowns while leading Arizona State to an 11-3 record and a Big 12 championship.
Most importantly, Skattebo was at his best in the biggest moments. In Arizona State's thrilling 39-31 double-overtime loss to Texas in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, Skattebo rushed for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns and caught 8 passes for 99 yards. He also threw a 42-yard touchdown pass. And most of that came after he vomited profusely on the sideline.
Skattebo also played special teams for ASU, which coach Kenny Dillingham said is a big deal for his NFL future.
"I know there's probably a lot of people that think we're crazy for putting [Skattebo] on kickoff. ...Well I'll tell you what, that kickoff play is going to get him drafted," Dillingham said in October. "Not just his ability to play football at running back, but when a scout and when a team sees a running back add versatility in more ways than just being a running back ... and they see his toughness, they see his competitive drive. All of that stuff adds up to help you get drafted."
"And it's funny that most things you do that help the team actually help you personally as well. But you get so distracted by what the world wants you to be personally that you lose focus that people are drafting players to join a team, they're not drafting players to play singles tennis.
"So if you're the best teammate, if you add value to a football team, the odds of you going higher in the draft, the odds of you being picked up, go up. And I think that play is going to be a lot bigger to Cam's career at Arizona State, but even beyond, than people realize."