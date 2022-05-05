Quarterback Emory Jones Commits to Arizona State

ASU wasn't satisfied with its quarterback room after Jayden Daniels left. Now, the program believes they have their guy for 2022.

Arizona State has been in search of a starting quarterback since Jayden Daniels left ASU on Feb. 17.

Debates have raged on between which foot would fit the magical glass slipper at quarterback, mostly between Paul Tyson and Trenton Bourguet.

However, after a spring practice period where the Sun Devils failed to see either of the two passers truly separate themselves, Arizona State reached out to the transfer portal (again) for help under center.

That help has now arrived.

Former Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones, after recently visiting the Sun Devils, has committed to ASU.

Jones officially hit the transfer portal on March 18 after arriving at Florida in 2018, but he didn't start until last season thanks to being buried on the depth chart.

In the 12 games he started for the Gators in 2021, Jones completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,734 yards and 19 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He also carried the ball 143 times for 759 yards and four touchdowns.

Jones' ability as a dual-threat quarterback makes him an attractive player in an offense that's expected to feature a heavy dose of play-action and pre-snap motion. His consistency has come under fire (especially with the amount of interceptions last season), and fans do have questions about how he will fare at ASU.

However, the Sun Devils do appear confident enough in his abilities to bring him in after getting close and personal with their other passers on the roster. Jones will be favored to start once he catches up with offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas' playbook.

Players had until May 1 to enter their names in the portal in order to immediately be eligible to play in 2022.

