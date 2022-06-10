Sun Devils Given Sixth-Best Odds to Win Pac-12 in 2022

The sportsbooks don't fancy the chances of Arizona State claiming the conference crown next season.

When it comes to predicting the winner of the Pac-12 next season, your guess is as good as anybody's.

How long will Lincoln Riley take to adjust and acclimate his system at USC? Can Oregon return to conference glory despite losing head coach Mario Cristobal? Utah retains most of their championship roster and would love to repeat with quarterback Cam Rising at the helm.

Those three schools are considered to be the top Pac-12 contenders for 2022, and the next tier down features UCLA, Washington, Oregon State and Arizona State.

The only constant in Tempe during the offseason has been change, whether that's within the coaching staff or on the roster.

Quarterback Emory Jones now looks to save the day for ASU, whose season could have gone downhill quickly if not for the Florida transfer. However, the Sun Devils are still not expected to do much damage in 2022.

Arizona State Given Sixth-Best Odds to Win Pac-12 in 2022

The following odds are via Ceasers sportsbook

USC +200

Utah +200

Oregon +300

UCLA +750

Washington +1800

Arizona State +2500

Oregon State +3500

Washington State +4000

Stanford +6000

California +7500

Colorado +40000

Arizona +50000

The Pac-12 did away with division winners automatically earning a spot in the Pac-12 title game, and the results of that change (both this year for standings and the future for scheduling) remain to be seen.

The Sun Devils play all teams ahead of them except for Oregon next season.

It's an important season on all fronts for Arizona State. The pressure to deliver on this season, even despite all the transfers out of ASU, is certainly on head coach Herm Edwards given the current atmosphere around the team.

