Sun Devils Given Sixth-Best Odds to Win Pac-12 in 2022

Sun Devils Have Sixth-Best Odds to Win Pac-12 in 2022
When it comes to predicting the winner of the Pac-12 next season, your guess is as good as anybody's.
How long will Lincoln Riley take to adjust and acclimate his system at USC? Can Oregon return to conference glory despite losing head coach Mario Cristobal? Utah retains most of their championship roster and would love to repeat with quarterback Cam Rising at the helm.
Those three schools are considered to be the top Pac-12 contenders for 2022, and the next tier down features UCLA, Washington, Oregon State and Arizona State.
The only constant in Tempe during the offseason has been change, whether that's within the coaching staff or on the roster.
Quarterback Emory Jones now looks to save the day for ASU, whose season could have gone downhill quickly if not for the Florida transfer. However, the Sun Devils are still not expected to do much damage in 2022.
The following odds are via Ceasers sportsbook
USC +200
Utah +200
Oregon +300
UCLA +750
Washington +1800
Arizona State +2500
Oregon State +3500
Washington State +4000
Stanford +6000
California +7500
Colorado +40000
Arizona +50000
The Pac-12 did away with division winners automatically earning a spot in the Pac-12 title game, and the results of that change (both this year for standings and the future for scheduling) remain to be seen.
The Sun Devils play all teams ahead of them except for Oregon next season.
It's an important season on all fronts for Arizona State. The pressure to deliver on this season, even despite all the transfers out of ASU, is certainly on head coach Herm Edwards given the current atmosphere around the team.
