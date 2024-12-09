When are 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists revealed? TV channel, how to watch
After leading Arizona State to the Big 12 football championship, running back Cam Skattebo made it clear he deserves to be a Heisman Trophy finalist.
“Nobody respects the fact that I’m the best running back in the country. And I’m going to stand on that,” Skattebo said after Arizona State's 45-19 win over Iowa State. “I'm going to keep proving people wrong. And whatever NFL team takes me is going to get a gem.”
Skattebo dominated the Big 12 title game, rushing 16 times for 170 yards and 2 touchdowns and catching a 33-yard TD pass. And he didn't play in the fourth quarter.
“He’s an ‘A’ player, and he played an ‘A’ game today,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “In these moments, you need your ‘A’ players to play ‘A’ football, and he certainly did it.”
Skattebo has been one of the best — if not the best — running backs in college football all season. Through 12 games he has 1,568 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns, plus 506 yards receiving and 3 TDs. And he is at the center of Arizona State's remarkable turnaround. The Sun Devils (11-2) went 3-9 last season and were picked to finish last in the Big 12.
On Monday at 4 p.m. MST, Skattebo will find out if he is a Heisman Trophy finalist. The finalists will be revealed during ESPN's SportsCenter.
The finalists will attend the Heisman Trophy Award presentation on Saturday in New York. Here are details on how to watch Monday's live reveal:
How To Watch Live Reveal of Heisman Trophy Finalists
Time: 4 p.m. MST
Live Stream: fuboTV
TV Channel: ESPN
Heisman Betting Odds: Travis Hunter (-4000), Ashton Jeanty (+1100), Dillon Gabriel (+40000)