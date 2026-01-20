Gauging ASU’s Defense After Transfer-Portal Dust Settles

After a defensive transfer portal that had a lot of moves for the Sun Devils, how does their defense look? ASU's defense was great last year so it would be great for the squad if they had another big year on that side of the ball.

Defensive Line: Upgrade

The Sun Devils did not lose any edger rushers and added two, so this is a for sure upgrade for Brian Ward's defense. ASU brings in Emar'rion Winston from Baylor and Jalen Thompson from Michigan. Both players had a couple of sacks last year. Not only are they good with pressure, but also they are solid in tackling as well as both players have a handful of tackles as well.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Emar'rion Winston (32) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Winston is an especially intriguing get for ASU. First of all, he comes from Baylor, a tough Big 12 team, so Winston should line up well with ASU's culture that Kenny Dillingham is building. Additionally, Winston was consistently pretty good throughout the season as he at least had 2 or more solo tackles in 5 games. Winston also has similar measurable to Clayton Smith, as Smith is 6'5" and 225 while Winston is 6'4" and 247. Smith had success in ASU's defense, so Winston could as well.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Clayton Smith (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Linebacker: Upgrade

For linebacker, the Sun Devils brought in Owen Long from Colorado State and Ramere Davis from NAU while losing Tate Romney to Oklahoma. Romney had great potential, however he was not able to get on the field that much last year due to great players like linebacker Jordan Crook playing very well last year. There was a chance that Romney could have played more this year, but he did decide to transfer, Oklahoma is getting a good player.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Tate Romney (24) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Davis and Long both have a lot of great potential. Long had a very productive season last year as he had 151 total tackles, 2 sacks and 1 forced fumble. Davis only played two games last year, however he played pretty well in both of them. One of Davis's game was against ASU in Week 1 where he had 9 total tackles and 1 sack. Both players show that they can do it all and it will be fun to see them in ASU's defense.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) leaps over Northern Arizona Lumberjacks linebacker Ramere Davis (43) during a football game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback: Neutral

Cornerback is a position that had a lot of movement in it for ASU. In terms of the negatives, they lose Javan Robinson as he commits to Wisconsin. Robinson had a very nice season for ASU as he was productive behind Keith Abney II. With Abney II declaring for the draft, there was a chance that Robinson could have been ASU's number one corner. However, with Robinson transferring that chance is no longer possible.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, where the good comes in is that ASU has a couple of defensive backs coming who could be really good. One such player is cornerback Ashton Stamps, who has a lot of nice potential due to his speed and aggressiveness that he showed at LSU.

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) misses an interception intended for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs wide receiver Devin Gandy (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Overall, ASU's defense has a lot of potential and it is up to Brian Ward to see if they can gel together and get things working.

