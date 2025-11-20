Arizona State’s Chance to Close the Season Strong
ASU has a lot of great offensive playmakers to watch for the final couple of games, including former Fresno State Bulldog receiver Jalen Moss. So, how has Moss's season been, and how could Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo utilize Moss the rest of the season?
Bumpy Start
Moss had a quiet start to the season. Due to some drops and injuries early, it was a tough start for Moss. ASU's passing offense early was mainly funneled through superstar receiver Jordyn Tyson. While Tyson was amazing, many were wondering if ASU's other playmakers, such as Moss, could step up and add another layer to the passing game to help complement Tyson.
Moss's first action of the season
Moss's first catch came against the Utah Utes. In this game, Moss had two catches for fifteen yards. While not a huge game, it was nice to see Moss getting involved in ASU's passing game. Moss did not have a reception in the Texas Tech game, but Moss did have two catches for twenty-six yards against the Houston Cougars.
Moss gets things going
While Moss had shown flashes before, he really started getting into the groove of things against the Iowa State Cyclones. In this game, Moss had three catches for fifty-two yards. Moss's first catch was for four yards, but his second catch of the game was a huge thirty-eight-yard catch for Moss.
This catch helped set up ASU in the red zone, where on the next play, ASU's Quarterback ran the ball into the red zone for an ASU Touchdown. Moss's third and final catch of the game was on the next drive, as Sims hit Moss on a 2nd and 9 for a gain of ten yards for an ASU first down.
Moss followed up a strong performance against Iowa State with another strong game against West Virginia in another three catch game, this time for 41 yards. Moss's first catch of the game came in the second quarter of the game as Sims hit Moss for 25 yards on a 3rd and 8, and on the very next play, ASU scored a touchdown. Sims and Moss connected on the next drive as Moss got 8 yards on a second and 4. Moss's final catch was an 8-yard catch. Overall, a very nice game for Moss.
Moss's Big Opportunities
The Colorado Buffaloes' secondary has struggled in the past second games. The Buffalo's secondary does not give up that many yards to one receiver, but more so, they allow a medium amount of yards to multiple receivers.
So, against Colorado, this could be a game where Arroyo uses many ASU playmakers, including Moss. Moss could be used downfield as a big play threat in some key situations in this game.
Moss could also be used in space, perhaps on some screens or short passes, as he has been great there this season. After facing Head Coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado defense, Moss faces the U of A. U of A's defense has been pretty solid so far, but he could have some good key plays in ASU's final home games of the season. Overall, there should be plenty of opportunities to get Moss going late and to have a strong finish to the season.
