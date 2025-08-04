What Advantages Do the Sun Devils Have Against Their Opponents?
This upcoming football season is a big one for the Arizona State Sun Devils as they are looking to go farther than last season. They have a tough schedule, but they have several factors that go in their favor.
Head Coach
What starts with every football team is their head coach, and the Sun Devils have one of the best. Kenny Dillingham has only coached two seasons, but has done a fantastic job with the football program so far!
Dillingham has installed a great type of program that is full of toughness, grit, respect, trust and hard-work. Dillingham also has great coordinators in place with offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo and defensive coordinator Brian Ward.
By having an already established coaching staff, this is a huge advantage against opponents who have new regimes coming in. Also, Dillingham has championship-winning experience with ASU's Big 12 victory, so he knows how to coach in the big games.
Quarterback
Sun Devil QB Sam Leavitt is not only one of the best QBs in the Big 12, but is one of the best QBs at the collegiate level. He has a great arm that can hit all areas of the field, both deep and short. He has such a quick release that makes it hard for defenders to get their hands on the ball.
Additionally, Leavitt has the ability to scramble and create yards on the ground. Leavitt is a great leader and player who works hard to develop chemistry with his playmakers.
Last year was Leavitt's first year starting for ASU, so it is likely he'll take a giant step in year two, while many of ASU's opposing QBs are entering their first year with their respective teams.
Jordyn Tyson
It might seem odd to dedicate one section to just one player instead of a position group, but Jordyn Tyson is just that good. Tyson is a dynamic route runner with the perfect blend of speed and strength.
Tyson is arguably the Sun Devil's best player on the entire team, his impact is massive on the offense as a whole. Tyson will most likely draw double teams, meaning more opportunities for other players like Jalen Moss.
Tyson could be a huge factor in close Big 12 games. If the Sun Devils need a huge third down or big catch, Tyson is the player to make that play in the biggest moment.
In conclusion, the Arizona State Sun Devils football team have a lot going on for them.
