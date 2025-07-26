Summing Up Every ASU Opponent: In 3 Words
The Arizona State Sun Devils Football team faces some interesting opponents this season. Here is a breakdown of them in 3 words and an explanation of those 3 words.
NAU- POSSIBLE TRAP GAME
ASU's instate opponent could give them some possible trouble. This is mainly due to NAU's quarterback, Ty Pennington. Pennington has a quick release, excellent accuracy, and can be a very effective scrambler. With this being the first game for an ASU defense that has some new starters in the secondary, it will be a good test.
MISSISSIPPI STATE- HUGE OFFENSE EXPLOSION
ASU’s second game will see them play the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Bulldogs struggled as a whole last year, especially their defense, which ranked 118th out of 134. So, this should be an excellent game for the Sun Devils Off
TEXAS STATE- RECEIVER TRANSFER TEST
Both the Texas State Bobcats and Sun Devils have incoming wide receivers via the transfer portal. For ASU, it is Jalen Moss, and for the Bobcats, it is Tyrin Smith and Marvin Anderson. This is only week 3, so the transfer receivers will still be trying to learn the ropes, so this should be a good test.
BAYLOR- FIRST CONFERENCE ACTION
ASU's matchup against the Baylor Bears will be the first Big 12 game that the Sun Devils will play. The Bears have a good secondary, so it will be a good test for Sam Leavitt.
TCU- TOP QBS CLASH
As the Sun Devils take on the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 5, they go up against QB Josh Hoover. While watching Hoover's tape, he really impressed me! He has one of the best releases on a football that I have seen. So, it should be very entertaining to see Leavitt and him going head-to-head.
UTAH- SECONDARY POTENTIAL BREAKOUT
The Sun Devil's secondary has a lot of impressive players. Keith Abney II is one of the more exciting players to watch and incoming transfer Kyndrich Breedlove should be fun to watch as well! Utah's QB is Devon Dampier, who is amazing physically but does need to clean up some of his passing mechanics. So, this could be a game where the ASU secondary could get some things going.
TEXAS TECH- GOOD OLD REVENGE
There is nothing quite like a revenge game in sports. For the Sun Devils, they will look to avenge their extremely close loss to the Red Raiders last year.
HOUSTON- VERY SNEAKY LOSS
The Houston Cougars have some solid players, but where things get interesting is the Cougars' QB. Their QB is Connor Weigman, who has much potential. If Weigman is getting things going, this could be a potential loss for the Sun Devils.
IOWA STATE- BIG 12 REMATCH
The Sun Devils had a dominant win against the Iowa State Cyclones last year to take home the Big 12 Championship. It will be interesting to see how this rematch unfolds. The Sun Devils match up very well against the Cyclones, so this should be a win.
WEST VIRGINIA- BIG 12 BATTLE
West Virginia Mountaineers QB Nicco Marchiol went undefeated in his starts against the Big 12 last season. With this game being late, the outcome very well could determine the fate of the conference.
COLORADO- TOP COACHES CLASH
Colorado's Head Coach Deion Sanders and ASU's Kenny Dillingham are not only two of the best coaches in the Big 12, but in college football. It will be a treat to see how they gameplan for each other.
U OF A- FINALE AGAINST FIFITA
ASU's season begins with playing a team in Arizona and ends with playing a team in Arizona. U of A's QB Noah Fifita is one of the better QBs that the Sun Devils face this season, so it will be a good challenge to end the season.
