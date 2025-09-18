Marcus Arroyo's Saturday Masterpiece Game Plan
Arizona State Sun Devils Offensive Coordinator, Marcus Arroyo, had a fantastic game plan against the Texas State Bobcats in Week 3. Arroyo's offense scored 34 points, which is a great amount. Each of ASU's touchdown drives showcased a great element that Arroyo had as OC on Saturday. So, what did he do that was so successful?
Varied Play Calls
On ASU's first touchdown drive, the Sun Devils passed the ball 4 times and ran the ball 5 times. So, not only were the run and pass split, but multiple Sun Devils also made a lot of plays. Receiving-wise, Jordyn Tyson scored the touchdown; however, ASU tight end Chamon Metayer also hauled in some passes.
In terms of running, it was Kanye Udoh and Sam Leavitt both getting it down on the ground. Arroyo made sure that the Texas State defense was on its toes, as his play calling never got repetitive.
Great Running Game
Out of all the things that Arroyo did superbly, the running game was by far the best. This was shown on ASU's second touchdown drive, as the Sun Devils as all positive plays on the drive were runs. Now, credit is due to the players. Raleek Brown had great vision while running. However, the run calls were effective, as offense linemen get into space to make key blocks to pave the way for the ground attack to get going.
The offensive line was a concern for some ASU fans after the first two weeks, so it was optimistic to many that they had a very positive showing this past weekend.
Sustained Drives
ASU's third touchdown drive may have been its best of the night. This drive was 13 plays and ASU's offense was smooth like butter the whole way through. Whether it be a Raleek Brown run, a Raleek Brown catch, a Leavitt throw to Tyson, or a Leavitt run, ASU was firing on all cylinders.
The Sun Devils were able to keep the drive going at a good pace, as they converted a couple of key third and fourth downs. Even when ASU got into dangerous territory, they never looked panicked.
ASU's other two touchdown drives were also lengthy, as they were 7 and 10 plays. Arroyo seemed in complete control while coaching this game.
Hitting the Home Runs
Not only did Arroyo show that he can have lengthy drives, but he also showed that when need be, his offense can get the job done quickly. This happened on ASU's last touchdown drive, where Arroyo called a run play that Raleek Brown took to the house. It was one of the highlights of the night.
In conclusion, Arroyo had an amazing night. He showed a high level of coaching that helped ASU glide to victory.
