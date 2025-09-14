Social Media Reacts to ASU's Impressive Week 3 Win
The Arizona State Sun Devils are looking to rebound in Week 3. After a disappointing loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, this is a game with a lot on the line for the Sun Devils football unit. Their opponent for this game is their last non-conference team on the schedule, the Texas State Bobcats. Here are the reactions to the big week 3 game against the Bobcats.
Pre Game and First Quarter
TNT Broadcast
Before the kickoff even happened, there was some excitement for the game, as this was the first ASU Football game to ever be broadcast on TNT. This is a major accomplishment for the football program and has really shown just how well Coach Kenny Dillingham has rebuilt the program.
ASU's Turnover on downs
After the Sun Devils defense forced a 3 and out, ASU had a chance to take the lead. It was 4th and 2, and a screen pass play was called. The pass feels incomplete. Some people were not a fan of Coach Dillingham's play-call on 4th down.
Early Defensive Hot Streak
The Sun Devils' defense was really good early, especially the defensive line. They got two sacks early on by the defensive line. They looked disruptive and really good, which was a great rebound by Brian Ward's unit.
Jordyn Tyson's Big Catch
Jordyn Tyson continued the blazing start to his season with a huge 36-yard catch. It was a catch in double coverage, too, which made it that much more impressive.
Second Quarter
ASU's First Touchdown
The first touchdown of the game came on an insane throw by Sam Leavitt to Jordyn Tyson, who was amazing after the catch. ASU's offensive star duo showed up to make a fantastic play as Leavitt made an incredible throw off balance. The play went under review as some thought Tyson went out of bounds, but he did not.
Fumble Recovery and Score
Brian Ward's unit continued their great play into the second quarter. A fumble was forced by Keith Abney II, and Myles Rowser recovered it. It was ASU's first forced fumble of the season. The forced fumble gave ASU great field position. The Sun Devils took advantage of it and scored a touchdown, going up 17-3.
Before the touchdown, Leavitt had an insane scramble play.
Huge Fourth Down Stop
After ASU's touchdown, it seemed like the Bobcats were gaining some momentum. They were driving down the field; however, things slowed down at midfield. It was fourth and four, Texas State went for it and the Sun Devils got a big stop.
Third Quarter
ASU's hot start for the third quarter
ASU came out of the half up 20-3, and on their opening drive, they built upon this lead. The drive was a great mix of runs and passes that ended with a screen pass touchdown to tight end Chamon Metayer. It was a great way to start the second half for the Sun Devils!
ASU finds the end-zone, again!
The third quarter was full of touchdowns, as after ASU scored, Texas State scored, but then on the next drive, ASU scored again. Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown runs it in for a huge touchdown. It was a play that injected so much energy into an already exciting game.
Fourth Quarter
ASU's Fourth down Stop
Hines Ward
Interestingly enough, one of the early fourth-quarter takeaways was some viewers finding out that Hines Ward, a former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver, is the receivers coach for ASU. Many found this very cool and interesting.
Victory
ASU's win had a lot of people turn their heads towards the program. Some people started believing in Coach Dillingham's program again after the win.
In conclusion, this was an amazing win for the Sun Devils. It was a game that fans enjoyed watching, featuring several big plays from ASU.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how ASU's football did in their third game of the regular season. Additionally, @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop!