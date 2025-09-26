Marcus Arroyo’s Keys to Beating TCU’s Defensive Scheme
The Arizona State Sun Devils have an exciting game Friday Night as they take on the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU so far this season is undefeated and while they have a great defense, their defense also has some stuff that could throw off the Sun Devils offense. TCU runs a 4-2-5 defense, so what is that defense, and how can ASU Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo game-plan for it?
What is a 4-2-5 Defense?
A 4-2-5 defense is a defense that has four down defensive linemen, two linebackers and four cornerbacks on the field. Most defenses are a 3-4 or a 4-3 defensive scheme; in both of these defenses, there are four players in the secondary. So since TCU runs a 4-2-5 defense, they will have an extra defensive back in the secondary.
Solution #1: Run the Ball
Since TCU will have one less game upfront, ASU should run the ball more. This is especially true with ASU running back Kyson Brown returning to the lineup. TCU's run defense has been solid this year, but they did allow 105 rushing yards to Albilene Christian Wildcats running back Rovaughn Banks Jr. So, there is a chance that ASU's running game could have a highly effective game.
This is a game where Marcus Arroyo can use all four of ASU's effective runners: Kyson Brown, Raleek Brown, Kanye Udoh and Sam Leavitt. In terms of Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown, their elusion and vision should help them have a huge game against TCU's defense.
Kanye Udoh has had a solid season, but could have a special outing against TCU's defense if they do not load the box a whole ton. While TCU has not allowed a ton of rushing yards towards opposing quarterbacks, Sam Leavitt could have an effective game on the ground.
Solution #2: Pass underneath
While it might be hard to pass against TCU deep since they are going to have 5 defensive backs down deep, Arroyo could call some stuff over the middle. Jordyn Tyson has also been great over the middle, so he could be an effective target. Tyson is great after the catch, so there could be some passes where Leavitt throws the ball 10 yards to Tyson, but he turns it into a 20-yard gain. ASU tight end Chamon Metayer has shown to be effective in that area of the field as well, so he could have a big game.
In conclusion, ASU does have some ways they can solve a tough TCU defense.
We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on how Marcus Arroyo can gameplan against TCU's defense. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop, as the ASU Football season is underway!
Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Football Defensive story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.