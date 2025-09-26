All Sun Devils

Marcus Arroyo’s Keys to Beating TCU’s Defensive Scheme

The Arizona State Sun Devils face a unique TCU defense, so what are some ways they can game-plan for it?

Tanner Cappellini

Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo answers questions during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024.
Arizona State offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo answers questions during media day for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Arizona State Sun Devils have an exciting game Friday Night as they take on the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU so far this season is undefeated and while they have a great defense, their defense also has some stuff that could throw off the Sun Devils offense. TCU runs a 4-2-5 defense, so what is that defense, and how can ASU Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo game-plan for it?

What is a 4-2-5 Defense?

A 4-2-5 defense is a defense that has four down defensive linemen, two linebackers and four cornerbacks on the field. Most defenses are a 3-4 or a 4-3 defensive scheme; in both of these defenses, there are four players in the secondary. So since TCU runs a 4-2-5 defense, they will have an extra defensive back in the secondary.

SMU Mustangs Running Back T.J. Harden is tackled by the TCU Horned Frogs Defenders
Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs running back T.J. Harden (27) is tackled by the TCU Horned Frogs defense during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Solution #1: Run the Ball

Since TCU will have one less game upfront, ASU should run the ball more. This is especially true with ASU running back Kyson Brown returning to the lineup. TCU's run defense has been solid this year, but they did allow 105 rushing yards to Albilene Christian Wildcats running back Rovaughn Banks Jr. So, there is a chance that ASU's running game could have a highly effective game.

This is a game where Marcus Arroyo can use all four of ASU's effective runners: Kyson Brown, Raleek Brown, Kanye Udoh and Sam Leavitt. In terms of Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown, their elusion and vision should help them have a huge game against TCU's defense.

Arizona State Sun Devils Running Back Raleek Brown
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) carries the ball as Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Kanye Udoh has had a solid season, but could have a special outing against TCU's defense if they do not load the box a whole ton. While TCU has not allowed a ton of rushing yards towards opposing quarterbacks, Sam Leavitt could have an effective game on the ground.

Solution #2: Pass underneath

While it might be hard to pass against TCU deep since they are going to have 5 defensive backs down deep, Arroyo could call some stuff over the middle. Jordyn Tyson has also been great over the middle, so he could be an effective target. Tyson is great after the catch, so there could be some passes where Leavitt throws the ball 10 yards to Tyson, but he turns it into a 20-yard gain. ASU tight end Chamon Metayer has shown to be effective in that area of the field as well, so he could have a big game.

Arizona State Sun Devils Tight End Chamon Metayer
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) carries the ball against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

In conclusion, ASU does have some ways they can solve a tough TCU defense.

TANNER CAPPELLINI

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.