ASU has one of College's Best Cornerbacks
Keith Abney II is not only the best corner on the Arizona State Sun Devils, but he is one of the better corners in the nation. Abney did not play much during the 2023 season, as he only had three total tackles and one interception; however, Abney really made his mark during the 2024 season.
Abney's 2024 Season
Abney had an excellent season in 2024. Through the air, recorded three interceptions, nine pass deflections and 34 tackles. On the ground, Abney had 52 tackles, 34 of which were solo. Those are impressive stats tackling stats to have for a cornerback.
Abney's three interceptions came in pretty key moments for the Sun Devils.
Abney's first interception
Abney's three interceptions came in pretty key moments. His first interception was against the Utah Utes in Week 6. It came on Utah's first drive of the third quarter. On third down and ten, Utah Quarterback Cameron Rising threw the pick to Abney II.
This interception was clutch as it was a close game at this time. ASU was up 13-9, so the interception helped to stall Utah's momentum.
Abney's second interception
Abney did not have to wait long to get his second interception, as it came the following week against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Like the week before, Abney's pick came on a third down, when Abney picked off Bearcats QB Brenan Sorby.
Abney's third interception
Abney's third and final pick came in the Big 12 Title game against the Iowa State Cyclones. Differing from the other two picks, this interception comes on first down. It came on a 1st and 15, as Abney intercepted Cyclones QB Rocco Becht.
After this pick, ASU went on to score a TD on the next drive, as Sam Leavitt threw a touchdown to then ASU wide out, Xavier Guillory.
Abney's interception helped ASU win the Big 12 Title.
Abney's 2024 season was full of memorable and impactful plays.
Abney's Projection for the 2025 Season
Abney is looking to have a great year in the ASU Defense. ASU's defense as a whole should be healthier, which should lead to more defensive success. ASU is also making some new additions to the secondary with incoming transfer safeties, Kyndrich Breedlove and Nyland Green.
Abney is playing across from junior corner, Javan Robinson. Robinson and Abney could easily make up one of the best corner duos in college football.
In conclusion, Keith Abney has had a great career with the Sun Devils and should look to finish strong.
