Montana Toilolo Shares Thoughts on Arizona State Recruiting Efforts
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been looking to land multiple different prospects in multiple different classes, as they have had a bit of an underwhelming class in the 2026 class, as they have only landed a total of 17 commits at this time. One of the bigger players that they have been targeting is a prospect from the state of California, as he is someone who plays on one of the better programs in high school. That prospect is Montana Toilolo.
Toilolo is an uber-talented prospect from the state of California. He is someone who remains intriguing on the high school front, as he has been targeted by multiple teams. The Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the teams that have already offered him and continue to do a good job in his recruitment, as they are keeping constant contact and continue to show him that he has a priority throughout the 2027 recruiting class, as he has someone that they would take today.
He caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail everything Arizona State Sun Devils that people need to know.
Montana Toilolo Talks Arizona State Recruiting Standpoint
- "I would say ASU is a top choice for me because they always keep in contact," the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about the contact level being solid with the Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The Arizona State staff has kept in contact, but who on the staff in particular? He went into detail when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
- "I talk to Coach Josh Omura and Coach Reynolds, and the conversations are always good. They congratulate me or text me good luck before my games."
Will the Arizona State Sun Devils target be visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils, or is that likely out of question at this time? He went more into detail.
- "I hope to visit and check out a game and but do not know a date just yet."
There are multiple schools whop are standing out to him at this time.
- "I have a few schools that contact me almost every day and week."
What do the Arizona State Sun Devils have to do when it comes to moving up in the rankings?
- "To stay in touch more to build that relationship so I can get to know them more. So far so good."
