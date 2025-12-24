Naming Arizona State Contributors That Must Rise in Big 12 Play

TEMPE -- The 2025-26 Arizona State basketball team is in a curious position heading into the January 3 Big 12 opner against Colorado, as they wrapped up non-conference play with their first losing streak of the season.

The loss to Oregon State on Sunday mucked their national perception a significant amount, as their NCAA NET ranking fell over 20 spots following the defeat.

There's little doubt that the Sun Devils need their role players to step up in the face of a grueling slate of conference games - Arizona State on SI points out three specific standouts that must show up on a reliable basis to keep the program's NCAA tournament hopes alive in the months to come.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts after a referee call during their game against the Oregon State Beavers at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Noah Meeusen

The 6'5" sophomore out of Belgium missed the first two weeks of the season due to an ankle injury suffered during a practice ahead of the start of the season.

The backup PG to Moe Odum has made his presence felt over the last month, averaging 5.4 PPG, 2 APG, and 1.5 SPG while also shooting 54.1% from the floor and 44.4% from three-point range - firmly entrenching him as one of the most efficient players on a team that has struggled in that department over the current losing streak.

Meeusen has to continue establishing himself as a go-to bucket getter, disruptive defender, and secondary facilitator that can organize the offense in non-Odum minutes.

Marcus Adams Jr.

Adams was another victim of an unfortunate preseason injury, as it took the sophomore some time to get back into game flow despite being active for the season opener.

The former four-star recruit appeared to be turning a corner, starting with the 86-70 win over Oklahoma on Dec 6 - a game in which the talented forward dropped 11 points in on a trio of three-point knockdowns.

Adams has quieted down in the two-game losing streak - shooting 2-9 from the floor in the midst of it.

The Sun Devils certainly need Adams to continue his upward trajectory in Big 12 play - they desparately need a reliable wing to compliment the rest of the roster.

Adante Holiman

The Georgia Southern transfer has yet to suit up for the Sun Devils this season due to an elbow injury, although Hurley sounded hopeful that a return would still be in the cards in a talk with media on December 5.

Holiman would be a welcome addition to the rotation, as the 5'11" guard is a career 37.3% three-point shooter and averaged 16.9 PPG in 2024-25. He would significantly ease the depth concerns at the guard spots with a return.

Feb 7, 2024; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners guard Adante' Holiman (5) shoots the ball over Wichita State Shockers forward Jacob Germany (24) during the second half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .