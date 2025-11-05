Arizona State Locker Room Rallying Behind Jeff Sims
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football season has found new life in the 2025 season - largely due to the efforts of senior QB Jeff Sims in last Saturday's 24-19 win over Iowa State.
Sims had been pushed into the starting role for the remainder of the season after star Sam Leavitt was definitively ruled out by head coach Kenny Dillingham late in the week - his first two starts with the program did not go according to plan, as the Sun Devils lost those games by an average of 21 points.
The former Nebraska standout flipped the script on Saturday, as he posted a program-best for the position with 228 rushing yards - he also accounted for all three touchdowns in a game that every single scoring play truly mattered.
Dillingham echoed the notion that the entire team believes in Sims despite outside noise in his weekly press conference on Monday.
- "Yeah, I think everybody knew Jeff can get one leading up to it. I don't think there was ever a doubt from our team there, but I think that was that was only a second game with full prep based hard force, and our team got a lot of confidence, and Jeff, Jeff has won a lot of football games at college football."
- "So I think that was, you know, our guys were fired up with how good he played, you know, and how much passion he played with, and his demeanor being calm the entire game to the good and the bad."
Challenges for Sims Over Rest of Season
- Sims will likely have to navigate the first game out of the bye week without superstar receiver Jordyn Tyson - who Dillingham said is more likely to return for the Colorado game on November 22. This is obviously an obstacle, but pass catchers such as TE Chamon Metayer and WR Malik McClain have stepped up in incredible ways as of late.
- West Virginia, Colorado, and Arizona have all had moments of porous results on the defensive side of the ball, but none of them can be overlooked. All three will potentially be playing for bowl eligibility and will be prepared for Sims and the ASU offense.
What Went Right For Sims Last Week
The offensive coaching staff drew up a gameplan that was better tailored to Sims' skillset - and it paid dividends. Sims enjoyed incredible success in both the option and power run games, while also consistently appearing in-control as a passer. The senior was in sync with Metayer, Jalen Moss, and McClain - connecting with all three in key moments.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!