Reinaldo Perez Opens Up About His Growing Arizona State Ties

Reinaldo Perez details his Arizona State Sun Devils relationship and more

Caleb Sisk

Reinaldo Perez
Reinaldo Perez
The Arizona State Sun Devils have the chance to be one of the better 2027 recruiting teams in the nation, as they have the opportunity to land many of the best recruiting targets in the 2027 recruiting class. One of the guys that they have been making strides with is Reinaldo Perez.

Perez is an uber-talented defensive lineman/edge who can be one of the better players at the position when it is all said and done.

He caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his relationship with this staff.

Sep 14, 2023; Gahanna, Ohio, USA; Columbus Academy defensive lineman Reinaldo Perez (74) celebrates the 23-16 win over St. Charles during the high school football game at Columbus Academy. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reinaldo Perez Talks Arizona State Relationship

  • "ASU, like many of the other schools that have offered me, still sits very strongly in my recruiting. I’m very open-minded with my options, but I love what ASU has to offer not only as a football program, but as a family and school," the Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils recruitment.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have many different coaches who are among the best in the world of recruiting. Perez went into detail about which coach or coaches he speaks with the most.

  • "The coach I’ve had the most contact with there would have to be Coach Reynolds. Since he’s offered me, we’ve been in constant contact, and he pops in a lot to see how I’m doing."
Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Will the talented prospect be visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils? He went into detail when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.

  • "I do have plans to visit them, and hopefully I can make it happen in the fall or in the spring. I’m in the midst of still organizing all of my visits, but I definitely want to be down there at some point."

Are there any schools that are starting to stand out at this time for him in his recruitment?

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas State Bobcats head coach G. J. Kinne and Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham meet after the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
  • "I wouldn’t say I have a list that stands out to me because a lot of the schools that have offered me have shown a lot of love and interest. Therefore, with what they provide on all aspects, I reciprocate that back because I think all of them have a lot to offer."

Do the Arizona State Sun Devils have anything that they need to change?

  • "I don’t necessarily think they need to change anything about themselves because they’re doing everything right for their process and mine. I enjoy hearing from them, and I hope I’m able to come out soon!"

Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.