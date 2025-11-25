How the Arizona Game Could Impact ASU Long-Term
The U Of A versus ASU game has a lot of stakes to it. The main one is that an ASU win over U of A could help ASU reach the Big 12 title game. Now, they will need other help to get there, but a win is a huge step towards the Big 12 title game. However, there are a couple of other reasons why a Sun Devil win over the Wildcats could be one of the most impactful victories for Kenny Dillingham's squad.
The Sun Devils vs Wildcats Rivalry
A win would be big due to the ASU and U of A rivalry. This rivalry is huge and is up there with some of the best ones in college. ASU vs the Wildcats, also known as the Territorial Cup, is one of the bigger sporting events in Arizona.
This is another ASU home game that is sold out, and looking to buy seats at the game can get pretty pricey, according to seating websites like SeatGeek and Ticketmaster. Even though the game is on Friday, the rivalry has already been felt all over social media.
As shown in the tweet above, it is not just the fans who are embracing the rivalry as well; Coach Dillingham is as well. So an ASU win over Arizona would be big for not only the fans, but the coaches as well.
Leaving a good taste in the mouth of fans
The Wildcats versus Sun Devils game could very well be the last game that ASU plays football this season. Which means it would be the last game for a couple of notable Sun Devils such as Jordyn Tyson, Keith Abney II, Josh Atkins, Jacob Rich Kongaika, and more, so those notable players getting a win in their final game would mean a lot.
From the fans' perspective, it is also big to win. A lot of fans go into the following football season feeling how last season ended. For instance, going into the 2025 season, ASU fans were a bit unsure of how the team would perform due to a disappointing loss to the Texas Longhorns to end the 2024 season. So, if ASU wins this game, there is a chance that fans could have a good amount of optimism going into next season, even with possible changes coming to the team.
Finishing Strong
This has been an ASU football season with a fair amount of victories and defeats, so ending with a win could be a great way to wrap things up. There are a lot of passionate ASU fans who will be watching this game, so even if ASU does not go to the Big 12 title game, winning this game could be a good way to put a bow on a season that has had a lot going on for ASU.
It has been a rollercoaster year, such as injuries to Sam Leavitt and Ben Coleman, last-second losses and victories, and so much more, so getting a win in what could be the final week would be great for Coach Dillingham and this incredible ASU culture that has been built up.
Please let us know your thoughts on the latest podcast episode when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!