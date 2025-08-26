How Does ASU's Defense Fare Against Ty Pennington
It is that time when the Arizona State Sun Devils are about to start playing football. After coming off a year of winning the Big 12, there are high hopes for ASU this season. Their first game will see them play another Arizona team, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
ASU is the current favorite, with a -28.5 spread in their favor. However, Quarterback Ty Pennington could present some issues for the ASU defense, so here are the keys to stopping Pennington.
Contain Pennington's Scrambling ability
Much like ASU's own Sam Leavitt, Pennington is a pretty effective scrambler. In 2024, Pennington had 184 yards. This might not seem like a huge amount, but Pennington averaged 4 yards a carry, which is not that bad for a QB.
Pennington's best rushing performances came against the Weber State Wildcats, where he ran 12 times for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Pennington is a quick scramble. He can accelerate quickly and has solid vision while running.
How can ASU stop Pennington's scrambling ability
So it is established that Pennington is an effective scrambler, so how can ASU slow him down? Well, thankfully, ASU has a great D-Line. Coach Diron Reynolds has assembled a really nice unit.
Edge rushers, Clayton Smith and Prince Dorbah, plus Defensive Tackles C.J. Fite and Jacob Rich Kongaika, are a great unit that has a mix of both agility and power.
This will make it very hard for Pennington to have running success against ASU. Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward's unit should have a nice game against Pennington on the ground.
Pennington's Quick Release
Ty Pennington has a pretty quick release on the ball. This is a trait that is not backed up by stats; the ball flies out of Pennington's hand on film.
However, what does help against a QB with a quick release is a very fast secondary that can react fast, and thankfully, ASU has that.
ASU's Number one corner, Keith Abney II, is a prime example of this. Abney has top-tier agility and understanding of the game. Besides Abney, ASU has a bunch of other secondary players, such as Javan Robinson, who are quick both physically and mentally. So they should fare well against Pennington through the air.
In conclusion, the Sun Devils should fare very well against Ty Pennington in Week 1, which should help ASU start the year 1-0.
