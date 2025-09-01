Sun Devil Fits for the Minnesota Vikings
Offense
The Vikings have truly done an amazing job building one of the better and more complete rosters in the entire NFL. So, they do not have a ton of huge needs. Many could argue that Sam Leavitt could and should be drafted by the Vikings next year, but it is hard to say what type of season J.J. McCarthy will have.
Even if McCarthy does have a bumpy season, the Vikings' front office would more than likely give him another year. Now, if things do go bad for McCarthy, Leavitt would be a great fit for the Vikings. Leavitt has the accuracy to play in Head Coach Kevin O'Connell's offense, plus great physical traits.
The biggest need for the Vikings' offense would probably be running back. The team currently rostered former Packer, Aaron Jones. However, Minnesota could look for a franchise back.
ASU's Kanye Udoh would be a great fit for O'Connell's offense, which Minnesota could get in the middle of the draft. Udoh has both good vision and speed, which would not only work in a nice zone like offense, which is what the Vikings run, but he also has the toughness to play in the NFC North.
- This is important to have in a division that has tough defenses, especially now that the Green Bay Packers traded for superstar Micah Parsons.
- As well as the Detroit Lions, who have built their whole culture with the idea of strength of toughness under Head Coach Dan Campbell.
- As well as the Chicago Bears who should look to have a really nice defense.
Defense
Like the offense, the defense only has one true need, which is cornerback. The Vikings last off-season signed former Cardinals defensive back, who had a really good first year in Minnesota.
However, the Vikings could add a running mate for Murphy; Keith Abney II would be a great candidate. If Brian Flores is still in Minnesota next year and doesn't get a head coaching gig, Abney would be an excellent fit on the defense. Regardless of whether Flores is there or not as the Defensive Coordinator, Abney II is versatile enough to fit any defense.
In conclusion, the Minnesota Vikings are only a couple pieces away from being Sun Devil Contenders.
