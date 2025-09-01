All Sun Devils

Sun Devil Fits for the Minnesota Vikings

The Arizona State Sun Devils could have some players that could be playing in the Gopher State next year.

Tanner Cappellini

Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings mascot Viktor poses on the NFL shield logo after the game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Minnesota Vikings mascot Viktor poses on the NFL shield logo after the game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Offense

The Vikings have truly done an amazing job building one of the better and more complete rosters in the entire NFL. So, they do not have a ton of huge needs. Many could argue that Sam Leavitt could and should be drafted by the Vikings next year, but it is hard to say what type of season J.J. McCarthy will have.

Even if McCarthy does have a bumpy season, the Vikings' front office would more than likely give him another year. Now, if things do go bad for McCarthy, Leavitt would be a great fit for the Vikings. Leavitt has the accuracy to play in Head Coach Kevin O'Connell's offense, plus great physical traits.

Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell
Aug 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell walks to the field against the Tennessee Titan during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The biggest need for the Vikings' offense would probably be running back. The team currently rostered former Packer, Aaron Jones. However, Minnesota could look for a franchise back.

ASU's Kanye Udoh would be a great fit for O'Connell's offense, which Minnesota could get in the middle of the draft. Udoh has both good vision and speed, which would not only work in a nice zone like offense, which is what the Vikings run, but he also has the toughness to play in the NFC North.

  • This is important to have in a division that has tough defenses, especially now that the Green Bay Packers traded for superstar Micah Parsons.
  • As well as the Detroit Lions, who have built their whole culture with the idea of strength of toughness under Head Coach Dan Campbell.
  • As well as the Chicago Bears who should look to have a really nice defense.
Arizona State Running Back Kanye Udoh
Arizona State running back Kanye Udoh (6) runs in a drill during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on Aug. 12, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defense

Like the offense, the defense only has one true need, which is cornerback. The Vikings last off-season signed former Cardinals defensive back, who had a really good first year in Minnesota.

However, the Vikings could add a running mate for Murphy; Keith Abney II would be a great candidate. If Brian Flores is still in Minnesota next year and doesn't get a head coaching gig, Abney would be an excellent fit on the defense. Regardless of whether Flores is there or not as the Defensive Coordinator, Abney II is versatile enough to fit any defense.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Back Keith Abney II
Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) breaks up a pass to Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In conclusion, the Minnesota Vikings are only a couple pieces away from being Sun Devil Contenders.

We would highly appreciate it if you would discuss your thoughts on what Sun Devils could be a great fit for the Minnesota Vikings. Additionally, follow @Kevin Hicks on X to get updates on when new ASU on SI pieces drop! 

Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Football Draft story when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

feed

Published
Tanner Cappellin
TANNER CAPPELLINI

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.