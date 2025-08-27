Sun Devil Fits for the Arizona Cardinals
Even though the Arizona Cardinals and the Arizona State Sun Devils play in the same state, they are on different trajectories currently. The Cardinals are in the midst of a rebuild, while the Sun Devils have their sights set on another Big 12 conference title. Even though these two teams are on different pathways, could they intercept each other at the draft? Here are some Sun Devils that could help the Cardinals get back on track.
Offense
It's all eyes on Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray this season. Murray had a strong start to the season last year and was like an MVP like candidate. However, Murray had a slump in the second half of the season, which is something that Cardinals fans have been used to.
Enter the potential of Sam Leavitt to the Cardinals. Not only would Leavitt staying home satisfy many Arizona fans, but he would be a nice fit in a tough division. The NFC West is loaded with great defensive talent.
If the Cardinals do move on from Murray, the Cardinals could make a slum dunk selection in Round 1 of the NFL Draft and take Leavitt. Pairing Leavitt with the likes of receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson could create magic in the desert.
Speaking of receivers, a thid ride receiver could be in the works in Arizona to play alonglside Harrison Jr. and Wilson. Jalen Moss could be a good mid-round option, as Moss's skillset is a combination of the two. Moss has has the possession catch skills of Wilson with the fluidity of Harrison, so he could slot well into the Cardinal's offense.
The Cardinals have a pretty great group of running backs, so that is not a need. However, the players that block for the runningback, the offensive line is a somewhat need for the Cards. In particualr the guard position is where Arizona could target. Kyle Scott would be a nice fit in an Arizona's offense that ha shown they like to run the football.
Defense
Arizona is in the process of a building a young defense, so they could add some Sun Devils to that mix. In terms of the Defensive Line Clayton Smith would be such a perfecit fit. Head Coach Jonathan Gannon has prioritized taking players who play with a physical and explosive type of mindset, and Smith fits that perfectly.
C.J. Fite would also be an excellent culture fit for Arizona. Fite has carved out a good role on ASU as a good steady player and he could translate that very well to the Cardinals.
The Secondary
However, the secondary is the biggest need for the Cardinals on defense. Even after drafting standout Michigan corner Will Johnson, there are still some questions with the cornerback room. The Cardinals could approach the corner position in two different ways
- Option one is they go with Keith Abney II in Round 1. Abney is superstar cornerback and would be such a good fit for coach Gannon's scheme and play-style that he values.
- Option two is they go with Javan Robinson in the middle of the draft. Like Abney II, Robinson would fit the Cardinals culture and scheme.
It ultimately comes down to how confident the Cardinals are in their corner room. This is a big season for that position for the Cardinals defense.
In conclusion, Arizona has some things established, but still some pieces to figure out. There are Sun Devil players that could figure out the missing elements that Arizona has.
Read more on the case for Sam Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Kenny Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
