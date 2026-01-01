4 Players Who Shined for ASU in Sun Bowl

Even though the Arizona State Sun Devils lost to the Duke Blue Devils this game, there was still a lot of postiives. Tons of players had great games that deserve recognition.

Jason Brown Jr.

ASU has had a lot of great running backs as of late whether it be Cam Skattebo in 2024 or Raleek Brown this season. However, with Raleek Brown declaring for the NFL Draft, many were wondering who would take over the reigns as ASU's next main back. Well, Jason Brown Jr. could be that answer as he had a really great game against the Blue Devils.

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Brown ran for 120 yards on 12 carries which averages out to ten yards a carry, which is an exceptinoal average to have. Brown show cased that he had a great running style, showing both aspects of vision and strength. Brown's longest run of the day was 44 yards.

Arizona State running back Jason Brown Jr. during spring practice at Kajakawa Practice fields on April 16, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most exciting thing of this all is that Brown Jr. is only a redshirt freshman, meaning he has many more years to be ASU's starting back. Brown Jr. can easily be a vital focus for the Sun Devils in years to come and for Kenny Dillingham's offense.

Jalen Moss

Jalen Moss's did have a costly fumlbe in this game, however, besides that, Moss had a really great game overall for ASU's passing offense. He hauled in 5 Jeff Sims passes for the tune of 129 yards.

Arizona State’s Jalen Moss (18) catches the ball against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moss has had a very up and down season, so it was very nice for Moss to have a pretty strong finish to the season. What stood out the most was Moss's fluid route running and ability to hall in some tough passes. A lot of the balls he caught were not easy. Hopefully Moss can translate that into a strong season next year, where he could be a top target with receiver Jordyn Tyson going to the NFL Draft.

Khamari Anderson

Speaking of players declaring for the NFL Draft, ASU tight end Chamon Metayer is going to the NFL Draft, so Khamari Anderson could be the Sun Devils's newest starting tight end in the upcoming season. Anderson had one catch on the day, but it was for a touchdown. Anderson is a tight end who has a good mix of speed and strength, that can make defenses difficult for him to cover.

Arizona State’s Khamari Anderson (15) scores a touchdown against Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Demarius Robinson

The list began with a running back, so it makes sense it ends with one as Demarius Robinson finds his way on after a very nice game. Now, just like Moss, he did have a fumble, but he still had a lot of great plays against Duke. Robinson had a total of 147 in this game. 56 of those were rushing, the rest were receiving. Robinson looked very elusive and him as well as Jason Brown Jr. could be a part of ASU's offense next year.

Overall, there were plenty of Sun Devils who shined this game and it will be exciting to see how their future roles play out.

