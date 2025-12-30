Jordyn Tyson’s Best Under-the-Radar NFL Fits

Jordyn Tyson is one of the hottest names coming into this year's draft. Tyson is an amazing player who could go to some very interesting NFL teams that could have some ripple effects in the NFL.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are coming off a last-second win over the Buffalo Bills, and won the NFC East this year. So things look great for the birds; however, there are still some questions for the Eagles. One of them is what the future holds for receiver A.J. Brown.

Ever since Brown arrived in Philly, he has been a crucial part of their offense, as he helped them reach two Super Bowls and beat the Kansas City Chiefs in this past one. However, Brown has had a quieter season, and there is some talk that he could be on a different team next year.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) prepares to catch a pass against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

So that is where Tyson comes into the picture for the Eagles. The Eagles General Manager, Howie Roseman, has shown to be aggresive in the draft, so if Brown is off the team, the team could trade up to get Tyson. The Eagles front office has shown to get draft steals such as Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman walk out of the team tunnel before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Tyson would be a very fun fit on the Eagles. Eagles Receiver Devonta Smith and he share some similarities. Both are very nice fluid route runners. However, Tyson is more of a strong receiver, while Smith is more speedy. Pairing Smith and Tyson together would be a very fun and effective duo for the Eagles.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh have been great the past two years, making the playoffs in both seasons. However, one question that the Chargers have is their receiving core. Ladd McConkey is a great young receiver; however, outside of McConkey, the Chargers have some question marks. Keenan Allen, as reliable as he is, is 33. Quentin Johnston is the other Chargers receiver who has shown flashes, but is also inconsistent at times.

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

So, enter Tyson, who would be a very good fit for this team. Not only is Tyson a great route runner, but Ladd and he could be one of the best route-running duos. However, Tyson is really good at getting open for a Quarterback on the run. Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert is very mobile and is good on the run, so Tyson and he could be a great duo when Herbert is mobile.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) stands in the pocket from the end zone against the Houston Texans during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs

Sticking in the AFC West, it has been a while since the Chiefs have missed the playoffs. Patrick Mahomes is still one of the best QBs in the league; however, the Chiefs' receiving core has been up and down. If Tyson is falling in the draft, the Chiefs could trade up for a very nice weapon to pair with one of the league's best quarterbacks.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Overall, Tyson is a very good person who could go to some teams that could be huge contenders in the NFL.

