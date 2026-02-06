4 Underrated Sun Devils in this NFL Draft Class

When it comes to Sun Devil players in the mock draft scene, common names are discussed such as Wide Recevier Jorydn Tyson, Cornerback Keith Abney II and Tackle Max Iheanachor. However, the Sun Devils have some other players in this draft that are getting underrated and desevere more recognition.

Keyshaun Elliott, Linebacker

The first player on the list, Keyshaun Elliott is the one that could land the most impactful at the NFL level. Elliott is coming off an amazing season, where he lead the Sun Devils defense in both tackles and sacks, a pretty outstanding stat. In an NFL World that has seen coverage linebackers covert into pass rushing linebackers and have great success, such as Green Bay Packers, Micah Parsons, Elliott could do the same.

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bengals 27-18. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So what is Elliott's Range

Best case for Elliott it seems like he could be a pick in Round 4, but most see him going later than that, even undrafted. However, as shown in Brian Wards's defense, Elliott has the talent to be a Round 1-2 player. Elliott's past season compares very well to Ohio State Linebacker, Sonny Styles, who is projected to be a top player in this years class. In 2024 Styles had 6 sacks and 100 total tackles where as in 2025 Elliott had 98 total tackles and 7 sacks. Now, Styles is better in coverage, however the fact that Styles their draft projection is so far off when they are quite similar shows how underrated Elliott is.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chamon Metayer, Tight End

When it comes to weapons at ASU, Metayer is one who did not get a ton of recognition. Metayer had great route running and fludity to his game for being a tight end. He was very reliable throughout the season for Marcus Arroyo's offense. With receivers such as Jalen Moss and Derek Eusebio having up and down years, Metayer proved to be a good security blanket for ASU's quarterbacks.

Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) runs with the ball for a touchdown after making a catch during the second quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So what is Metayer's Range

Metayer has the talent to be a Round 3-4 pick and that is where is projected. So, where does the underrated aspect come in? Well, it seems like that Metayer is not getting talked about as much in terms of being a piece for a lot of offenses. He has the potential to be a very solid tight end number 1 in the NFL, however he is not getting discussed that way. Hopefully more teams can see Metayer's true potential.

Clayton Smith, Edge Rusher

Going from the offensive side to the defensive side, Smith is a player that could be a big piece for a team, especially a contender. When Smith plays great, he is really fun to watch. He has excellent speed and some pretty solid strength for the edge rushing position.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (11) throws a touchdown pass while pressured by Arizona State defensive lineman Clayton Smith (3) during the fourth quarter at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 25, 2023. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith is projected to go underrated which is a bit unfair to Smith. Sure, Smith has some raw elements to his game and does need refining. However, he still has a lot of upside and could go in Round 4 or 5 in the drat.

Overall, these are some Sun Devils that deserve more recognition for what they can accomplish at the NFL level.

