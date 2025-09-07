Sun Devil Fits for the Green Bay Packers
The cheeseheads are the first of many teams that could win the Super Bowl this year. The Green Bay Packers have built one of the NFL's best infrastructures in the NFL. However, a couple of Sun Devils could be the pieces to help Green Bay bring him the Super Bowl Trophy back to Green Bay.
Defense
With the Packers acquiring Micah Parsons, it took them giving up long-time veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark. Clark was not only a great player, as he was a three-time Pro Bowler, but he was also a staple in the Wisconsin Community.
Clark had been in Green Bay since 2016, so it is a loss for the Packers. However, ASU's C.J. Fite can be a great player to fill the void that Clark is leaving. Fite profiles a lot like Clark. As a player, Fite is a player who is good at pass and rush defense. As a leader, Fite has made a strong positive impression wherever he has played football.
Taking Fita in round 1 in the NFL Draft could also make sense for Green Bay. In the past drafts, the Packers have taken linemen on both sides of the ball. In the 2024 NFL Draft, they took offensive lineman Jordan Morgan in Round 1 and in 2023 they took Lukas Van Ness in Round 1.
Secondary
From the trenches to the air, the Packers could also use some secondary players. After losing long-time cornerback Jaire Alexander to the Baltimore Ravens, corner is a need. So, ASU's Keith Abney II could be a great fit! Abney II profiles a lot like Alexander. They both have this infectious attitude and energy that not only makes them great players, but great people as well.
Free Safety could also be a position that the Packers could use. Former New York Giant Strong Safety Xavier McKinney had a strong year last year with the Pack, but he could use a running mate.
ASU's Myles Rowser would be a very nice fit in the green and gold. Rowser plays with a physical mindset, that would be a perfect fit for the NFC North division. This division contains the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, all of whom have adopted a play-style that learns towards toughness and grit. So, Rowser would be a nice mid-round selection for Green Bay to keep up with the culture of the division.
Offense
The Packers offense has a lot to like; however, the one need they have is a receiver. Even after drafting Matthew Golden in Round 1 last draft, he could use a partner in the receiving room.
If Green Bay were to land Jordyn Tyson, Tyson and Golden could be one of the best receiver tandems in the league. The former Sun Devil and Longhorn, would be trouble for opposing secondaries.
Tyson's game is more predicated on strength, while Golden's is more speed. However, both players have a very well-rounded skillset that Head Coach Matt LaFleur would have joy coaching with.
If Tyson is gone by the time the Packers pick, or another Green Bay receiver emerges during the season, the Pack could look to select ASU's Jalen Moss in the middle of the draft.
Moss has great agility and athleticism. He would be a good target for Quarterback Jordan Love, especially on scramble drills. Moss would be a nice addition to an already great Green Bay offense!
In conclusion, Green Bay is close to getting a Super Bowl, and some Sun Devils could help bring back the Lombardi Trophy to Title Town.
