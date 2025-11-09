Checklist For Final Three Games of ASU Football Season
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are now moving beyond the final bye week of their 2025 season and are looking towards defeating the final three opponents on their regular season schedule in a last-ditch effort to reach another Big 12 title game.
Kenny Dillingham's squad still has much promise after suffering some crushing losses - as they sit at 6-3 with a managable final stretch ahead.
Still, there are pointed areas in which Arizona State must focus on to get to where they want to be by the time postseason play comes around.
Special Teams Play
The special teams have been a mess in many areas during the 2025 season - whether it has been via uncertainty at the punter spot, shaky long-snapping, and coverage on kicks/punts that have left much to be desired.
There's only so much that interim special teams coordinator Jack Nudo can do in the middle of a season, but the unit saw marginal improvement against Iowa State.
A bright spot from this unit in 2025 has been Jesus Gomez, who is top five in the entire FBS in field goals made - the goal should be for the unit to compliment the kicker.
Red-Zone Efficiency
This has been another area that has been of paramount importance - particularly to OC Marcus Arroyo and coach Dillingham.
Will the different approach to the offense result in more touchdowns being scored in the red zone? It remains to be seen, but freshly minted starting QB Jeff Sims has a real shot to excel in short-field scenarios behind the power run, plus-one game, and receivers such as TE Chamon Metayer that the quarterback has built an impressive rapport with.
Capitalizing on prime scoring opportunities against West Virginia, Colorado, and Arizona will be vital for the superior team on paper actually securing victories in those respective matchups.
Getting Key Players Back
This is another point that has been a continued point of discussion in recent weeks and is more out-of-control than the others - but it remains a checklist item nonetheless.
WR Jordyn Tyson appears more likely to be poised to return for the Colorado game rather than November 15's battle against West Virginia, while edge rusher Prince Dorbah appears to be on track to return this coming week.
Star safety Xavion Alford is working incredibly hard to return as well per Dillingham - it will be fascinating to see how the next three weeks unfold on this front.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!