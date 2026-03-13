Arizona State Coaching Candidate Officially Off the Board

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball head coaching position has now been vacant for just a mere two days as of Friday morning.

Longtime head coach Bobby Hurley officially exited the program following the 91-42 loss to Iowa State in the second round of the Big 12 tournament on Wednesday. AD Graham Rossini met with the 54 year old to notify him that a new contract would not be offered - thus opening a new search for a coach for just the third time since 2000.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona State insider John Gambadoro was quick to report the five names that are of primary interest for AD Graham Rossini and the rest of the athletic department - those names were Josh Schertz, Jerrod Calhoun, Jase Coburn, Eric Olen, and Randy Bennett.

Now, it seems as if one of those names is out of the running by virtue of one of the most prized candidates signing an extension with their current program. Multiple reports pointed to Schertz agreeing to a long-term extension to stay with Saint Louis for the foreseeable future despite overtures from Syracuse, ASU, and others.

Saint Louis' Josh Schertz has received a new long-term agreement to remain with the Billikens, per a school spokesman.



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Schertz has led Saint Louis to a 27-4 record in 2025-26. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2026

Schertz, 50, has proved to be one of the best program builders in all of college basketball in recent seasons, as the New York native has rebuilt a pair of once-proud programs in Indiana State and SLU - now it appears as if the coach will remain with his current program to potentially wait out an "elite job" opening down the line.

Now, Rossini is potentially being sent back to the drawing board after this development, although the four known "top-tier" contenders would all be promising hires.

Where Does Arizona State Pivot?

Rossini revealed that the athletic department has already hired a consulting firm to aid in the search, which should expedite the process - with the focus presumed to be on the four named that were mentioned above. Randy Bennett is possibly the clear-cut favorite for the role - the main question might be if the Mesa, AZ native is willing to leave the post at Saint Mary's.

The timeline to make the hire also seems to be rather confined - as the players currently on the roster are allowed to enter the transfer portal early, while the official portal window opens on April 7. It will be paramount to have a head coach and staff in place in an ideal world by the end of March.