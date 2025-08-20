Why ASU Football Can Be Great for a Long Time
The sun is shining bright on the Arizona State Sun Devils Football team. The team is coming off an amazing year. Winning the Big 12 was such a big win for the team; the ripples of the victory could be felt throughout the state of Arizona. The Sun Devils are projected to have another great season this year, but how can their success continue for a long time?
The Coaching
Not only is Kenny Dillingham one of the better coaches in all of college football, but he has assembled a staff with talent in every corner. His coaching staff includes:
- Former Super Bowl MVP Wide Receiver Hines Ward is the Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach.
- One of the best special team coaches in college with Charlie Ragle.
- Former highly accomplished Chandler High School Coach and current Running Back coach, Shaun Aguano
So even if Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo or Defensive Coordinator Brian Ward were to be hired as head coaches elsewhere, ASU has the coaching depth. Dillingham has shown that he has an excellent eye for hiring top-tier coaching candidates.
Dillingham has established a culture, one that is full of toughness and grit. So, he knows what coaches to hire to help build the culture.
Quarterback
As great as ASU Quarterback Sam Leavitt is, the upcoming season is most likely his last as he enters the NFL Draft. It isn't for certain, but there is a high chance that Leavitt could take his talents to an NFL team like the Pittsburgh Steelers or Indianapolis Colts.
Thankfully for ASU, they have a very nice QB room. True Freshman Cameron Dyer has a lot of great physical traits and tools to be a good QB at the college level. This season will be a valuable one for Dyer, as he can sit behind and learn from Sam Leavitt and Marcus Arroyo.
If Dyer does not pan out, ASU could always get a QB from the transfer portal.
Recruiting
Speaking of which, ASU is coming off a good recruiting offseason. The Sun Devils were able to land a couple of key impact players.
The first was former Fresno State Wideout, Jalen Moss. Moss is a skilled pass catcher with the ability to be great after the catch. Moss will add a new dimension to an already great ASU passing game.
The Sun Devils were also able to land defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove and Nyland Green. Both Green and Breedlove have a good mix of athletic and mental ability to be great additions to an already talented ASU Secondary.
As ASU continues to have success, it will be able to land more recruits every offseason, as this past recruiting cycle was a promising start.
In conclusion, the Sun Devils Football team has a great infrastructure that should allow them to have success for years to come.
