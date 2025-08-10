Steel City Sam: Will Steelers Be Sun Devils' Landing Spot?
Even though the Arizona State Sun Devils 2025 season is just about to start, there is as much excitment for the 2026 NFL Draft. ASU Quarterback Sam Leavitt has a lot of hype if he were to declare for the draft. One team that would be a perfect fit for Leavitt is the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Draft Location
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh. The current Steelers Quarterback is Aaron Rodgers, who will most likely be playing his last season this upcoming year. So, the Steelers will have a gap at the QB position. This is where Sam Leavitt inserts himself.
With the draft located in Pittsburgh, the Steelers might be more enticed to take a QB in Round 1. Taking the future face of the franchise in front of many Steelers fans would be an exciting moment for the Pittsburgh franchise.
Division
The Pittsburgh Steelers play in the AFC North division. The other teams in the AFC North are the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens and Bengals have Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, two of the best Quarterbacks in the National Football League. The Steelers have not had a QB with high upside to keep up with Burrow and Jackson in the past couple of seasons.
So by drafting Leavitt, the Steelers could get a QB with potential high upside. Leavitt has a great arm who is also an effective scrambler. Leavitt will not be on the same level as his AFC North counterparts, Burrow and Jackson, coming out initially. However, Leavitt does have the tools, mental fortitude, and preparation to get there.
Weather
Playing in Pittsburgh and the AFC North as a whole calls for playing outside in tough, snowy, frigid and cold conditions. Having a QB with a great arm is super helpful to be effective in the cold, so Leavitt would fit perfectly.
Steelers fans had the pleasure of watching Ben Roethlisberger rip through the cold for many years. However, since Roethlisberger's retirement, the Steelers have yet to find a QB with the big arm on the same level as Roethlisberger. To put Leavitt on the same level as Roethlisberger might sound a bit crazy, but he could get there.
Leavitt at ASU has shown that he can make big time throws. So, he would be a perfect fit for the cold weather that is needed to be an effective QB for Pittsburgh.
Players
The Pittsburgh offense has some good playmakers on hand. D.K. Metcalf got traded this past offseason from the Seahawks to the Steelers. Metcalf has a lot of physical tools to like.
- He has great speed for his size
- Has good hands
- Has a great build for a WR
Metcalf would be a great pass catcher for a rookie Leavitt, as he would be a reliable target. Additionally, the Steelers have tight end Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth has shown to be a stable and solid tight end for the Steel City. Leavitt and Chamon Metayer have a good connection at the college level, so Leavitt could develop a solid chemistry with Freiermuth at the NFL level.
At running back, the Steelers drafted Kaleb Johnson out of Iowa State. As a Hawkeye, Johnson showed a mix of great vision, speed, and strength. Having a good running game is helpful for a rookie QB.
In conclusion, there are a lot of great reasons of why Sam Leavitt would be such a good fit for Pittsburgh! It would bring in a new era of hope to one of the most iconic NFL franchises.
