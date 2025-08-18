Could Leavitt Bring Hope to the Colts?
Ever since Quarterback Andrew Luck's retirement in the 2018 offseason, the Indianapolis Colts have gone through a carousel of QBs with guys like Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, and more. Could Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt be that guy to bring the Colts back to the glory days?
The Offensive Playmakers
The Colts have a variety of a highly talented and skilled offensive players that would make Indy a great landing choice for Leavitt.
This include the Colts Wide Receivers which include:
- Michael Pittman Jr. has established himself as one of the true number one receivers in the league. He plays a very physically dominant style of football, very similar to Jordyn Tyson.
- Alec Pierce, who is a good deep threat playmaker.
- Josh Downs who is making a name for himself as one of the more agile and slippery receivers in the game today.
- Adonai Mitchell, former Texas Longhorn, who had a somewhat quiet rookie season, but has a lot of potential.
So, Leavitt will have a great group of receivers to work with who all have different types of skill sets. Additionally, there is also tight end Tyler Warren, who could be a top tier tight end.
It does not stop there, though, as the Colts have a highly skilled and proven running back in Jonathan Taylor. So far in the NFL, Taylor has shown that he has a perfect combination of size, strength, and balance while running.
Even though the Colts as of late have not had much success in the playoffs, they have quietly built one of the better offensive units in the NFL. One that would be great for a rookie Leavitt to walk into.
The Division
For a while, the rest of the AFC South seemed in flux; however, it seems like the rest of the teams in the division are. Through drafting, new head coaching and general manager hires, this division could get very competitive very quickly.
The Tennessee Titans are coming off drafting QB Cam Ward. Ward has a great arm, and with the right development, he could be one of the best AFC signal callers.
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator, Liam Coen, to be their new head coach. Coen did a great job with Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, so there is a huge chance that he could help turn Trevor Lawrence into one of the elite QBs.
The Houston Texans have been building something special over the past couple years, as they won the AFC South in back to back seasons.
So with the division and QB play becoming better, it is important to get the QB position right.
In conclusion, the Colts are looking for a future franchise QB and Leavitt could be that guy. He is going into a really great situation and he could see a ton of success in Horseshoe Blue.
