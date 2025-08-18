All Sun Devils

Could Leavitt Bring Hope to the Colts?

The Indianapolis Colts have had quarterback trouble for a while, could Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt be the answer?

Tanner Cappellini

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The Indianapolis Colts logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The Indianapolis Colts logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ever since Quarterback Andrew Luck's retirement in the 2018 offseason, the Indianapolis Colts have gone through a carousel of QBs with guys like Philip Rivers, Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz, and more. Could Arizona State Sun Devils Quarterback Sam Leavitt be that guy to bring the Colts back to the glory days?

Arizona State Quarterback Sam Leavitt
Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Offensive Playmakers

The Colts have a variety of a highly talented and skilled offensive players that would make Indy a great landing choice for Leavitt.

This include the Colts Wide Receivers which include:

  • Michael Pittman Jr. has established himself as one of the true number one receivers in the league. He plays a very physically dominant style of football, very similar to Jordyn Tyson.
  • Alec Pierce, who is a good deep threat playmaker.
  • Josh Downs who is making a name for himself as one of the more agile and slippery receivers in the game today.
  • Adonai Mitchell, former Texas Longhorn, who had a somewhat quiet rookie season, but has a lot of potential.

So, Leavitt will have a great group of receivers to work with who all have different types of skill sets. Additionally, there is also tight end Tyler Warren, who could be a top tier tight end.

It does not stop there, though, as the Colts have a highly skilled and proven running back in Jonathan Taylor. So far in the NFL, Taylor has shown that he has a perfect combination of size, strength, and balance while running.

Even though the Colts as of late have not had much success in the playoffs, they have quietly built one of the better offensive units in the NFL. One that would be great for a rookie Leavitt to walk into.

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) takes off on a run Monday, July 28, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Division

For a while, the rest of the AFC South seemed in flux; however, it seems like the rest of the teams in the division are. Through drafting, new head coaching and general manager hires, this division could get very competitive very quickly.

The Tennessee Titans are coming off drafting QB Cam Ward. Ward has a great arm, and with the right development, he could be one of the best AFC signal callers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator, Liam Coen, to be their new head coach. Coen did a great job with Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, so there is a huge chance that he could help turn Trevor Lawrence into one of the elite QBs.

The Houston Texans have been building something special over the past couple years, as they won the AFC South in back to back seasons.

So with the division and QB play becoming better, it is important to get the QB position right.

Houston Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud
Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks for an open receiver during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In conclusion, the Colts are looking for a future franchise QB and Leavitt could be that guy. He is going into a really great situation and he could see a ton of success in Horseshoe Blue.

We would highly appreciate it if you would follow the writer of this piece on X @TanC3Sports to discuss your thoughts on if Sam Leavitt will be a great fit for the Colts. 

Please let us know your thoughts on this ASU Football Draftvstory when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

feed

Published
Tanner Cappellin
TANNER CAPPELLINI

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.